Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Richard Hunt in his Lill Ave. studio, Chicago, 2020.

Pam Royall, Joe Tyler, and Ed Welburn join the organization’s distinguished Board of Directors, and Vicki Heyman and John Thompson join the Advisory Board.

Our newest board members will be vital to our organization as we implement our strategic plan and work toward our long-term goal of building an endowment.” — BK Fulton, Chairman of the Board of Directors

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richard Hunt Legacy Foundation is pleased to announce three new members to its Board of Directors: Pamela Kiecker Royall, PhD, Joseph E. Tyler III, and Edward T. Welburn. In addition, Vicki Heyman and John Thompson have joined the foundation’s Advisory Board. These new members join the foundation at a pivotal moment as it continues its mission to advance public awareness, education, and appreciation of the extraordinary life and art of the renowned American sculptor Richard Hunt.

Board of Directors

Pamela Kiecker Royall, PhD, serves as a prominent higher education research leader and philanthropist whose dedication to increasing representation in public collections provides the foundation with strategic insight into marketing and arts institutional support.

Joseph E. Tyler III brings extensive expertise as a senior vice president at Bank of America, where his experience will be vital in shaping the foundation’s long-term financial solidity and guiding its fundraising strategies.

Edward T. Welburn, a pioneering General Motors designer whose archives are at the Smithsonian, offers a distinguished background in creative leadership and a deep-seated commitment to arts advocacy and education.

Advisory Board

Vicki Heyman is a Chicago-based philanthropist, author, and co-founder of Uncharted LLC who leverages diplomacy, political activism, and the arts to drive global social change and youth empowerment.

John Thompson is a veteran entrepreneur and civic strategist who brings a wealth of leadership experience as a renowned collector of African American art and the former President of the Board of Governors for the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pam Royall, Joe Tyler, Ed Welburn, Vicki Heyman, and John Thompson to our organization,” says BK Fulton, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Their expertise will be vital as we implement our strategic plan and work toward our long-term goal of building an endowment. This expansion of our Board of Directors ensures we have the leadership to continue championing Hunt’s genius, increasing our digital and educational outreach, and ensuring his unparalleled legacy continues to inspire future generations.”

Established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization at the direction of Richard Hunt, the foundation has spent the time since his passing in 2023 solidifying his monumental legacy. The newly appointed board members will help guide the foundation following a historic period of achievement. Recently, the foundation published the first posthumous Artist’s CV, a meticulously researched resource documenting 200 solo exhibitions and over 350 previously undocumented group exhibitions spanning Hunt’s seven-decade career. The foundation has also supported major posthumous exhibitions, such as Richard Hunt: Pressure at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami—his first U.S. institutional survey since his passing—along with several exhibition catalogues.

A full list of the foundation’s Board of Directors is available at www.richardhuntsculptor.org/board and its Advisory Board Members at www.richardhuntsculptor.org/advisory-board

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