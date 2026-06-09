Award-Winning Virginia Distillery Completes New Storefront Experience Following Major Expansion

MurLarkey Makes a Grand Entrance

For more than a year, visitors have discovered what's behind the glass, now the entrance finally reflects the experience waiting inside.” — Tom Murray, CEO

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After welcoming thousands of guests, producing award-winning spirits, and establishing itself as one of Virginia's premier craft distilleries, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is celebrating a milestone customers have been eagerly awaiting:The front door is finally open.MurLarkey today announced the completion of its dedicated storefront entrance and retail experience at its state-of-the-art Manassas distillery, marking the final chapter in the company's relocation and expansion into its new production and hospitality facility.While many businesses celebrate a grand opening at the beginning of their journey, MurLarkey's story is different.For more than a year, guests have toured the distillery, enjoyed tastings, attended events, and discovered MurLarkey's award-winning spirits while accessing the facility through a temporary customer entrance. During that time, the company welcomed thousands of visitors and conducted more than 4,000 tasting experiences."This isn't a grand opening because we've already been open," said Tom Murray, CEO of MurLarkey Distilled Spirits. "We've spent the past year building something special here in Manassas. We've grown the business, enhanced visitor experiences, earned new awards, forged new partnerships, and welcomed thousands of guests. The dedicated storefront entrance is simply the final piece that allows customers to experience MurLarkey exactly as it was intended."The new entrance creates a direct and welcoming arrival experience while showcasing MurLarkey's retail offerings, merchandise, and award-winning spirits through its newly designed Boozetique™, a dedicated retail environment reflecting the creativity, craftsmanship, and personality behind the brand.The milestone addresses one of the most common observations from visitors during the company's first year at the facility. Guests consistently praised the experience once inside, often expressing surprise at discovering the scale of the distillery and the breadth of tours, tastings, events, cocktails, and retail experiences hidden behind a confusing and unconventional entrance."For more than a year, visitors have discovered what's behind the glass," Murray said. "Now the entrance finally reflects the experience waiting inside."The storefront arrives during a period of significant growth and momentum for the company. MurLarkey has been recognized as Virginia Living Magazine's Best Distillery and Best Cocktails for four consecutive years and has earned numerous national and international awards across its bourbon, whiskey, gin, vodka and RTS (ready-to-serve) portfolio.The company also recognizes the support of Prince William County Economic Development and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, whose partnership has helped support MurLarkey's continued growth. With the facility now operating as originally envisioned, MurLarkey is advancing future production expansion plans that will further support Virginia agriculture and in-state spirits production.Today, MurLarkey stands as the only independently owned and operated business on the NOVA Live campus, offering visitors a uniquely local, family-owned destination within one of Northern Virginia's fastest-growing entertainment and tourism corridors.The company's 15,000-square-foot Manassas facility offers tours, tastings, private events, cocktail experiences, retail shopping, and behind-the-scenes access to the craft distilling process.MurLarkey plans to celebrate the storefront opening throughout the summer with special promotions, tours, tastings, exclusive merchandise, community events, and customer engagement opportunities designed to showcase the complete MurLarkey experience."The storefront is more than a door," Murray said. "It's the completion of a vision. We've spent years building a destination worthy of our customers, our team, and our community. Now, for the first time, visitors will experience MurLarkey exactly the way we always intended."Visitors can learn more, book tours, tastings, private events and explore MurLarkey's award-winning spirits at www.murlarkey.com About MurLarkey Distilled SpiritsFounded in Virginia and proudly family-owned, MurLarkey Distilled Spirits produces award-winning whiskey, bourbon, vodka, gin, and specialty spirits using innovative techniques and a commitment to craftsmanship. Recognized among the nation's leading craft distilleries, MurLarkey combines tradition, creativity, and hospitality to create memorable spirits and experiences for visitors from across the country.

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