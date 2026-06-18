Precise.ai Launches Decisioning Economics: The New Buy-side Discipline for Governing Programmatic and Agentic Decisions

Company raises $7 Million from Blockchange Ventures, Lasagna, and industry veterans Bill Wise & Michael Kassan

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precise.ai yesterday announced the launch of Decisioning Economics, a new discipline for the buy side focused on understanding the cost and contribution of every decision made across programmatic and agentic media. The company also announced $7 million in seed financing co-led by Blockchange Ventures and Lasagna, with participation from Click Ventures, the venture firm founded by Mediaocean CEO Bill Wise, and 3C Ventures, Michael Kassan’s media advisory and investment firm."I build and back businesses that unite industries around shared value. Precise sits at the center of the media ecosystem, creating a common economic language that benefits everyone” - Michael Kassan, founder and CEO of 3C VenturesU.S. programmatic ad spending is on track to exceed $200 billion in 2026, with the substantial majority of those dollars now moved by automated systems acting on behalf of buyers and brands. Recent industry research from Winterberry Group found that only 47 cents of every media dollar reaches working media. DSPs, bidders, data providers, verification vendors, supply paths, and optimization layers collectively absorb billions of dollars before media reaches a consumer.Agentic buying accelerates that reality. Autonomous systems are beginning to make millions of decisions per minute on behalf of brands, increasing both the speed and complexity of media execution while leaving accountability squarely with the buyer.Introducing Decisioning EconomicsDecisioning Economics is the discipline of understanding the cost and contribution of every decision made across programmatic and agentic media.Historically, the buy side measured outcomes. Decisioning Economics brings accountability to the decisions that create them.The discipline begins at the campaign level and extends, over time, across every media investment an agency or brand manages.Every programmatic decision is assembled from dozens of economic variables that influence performance. Each carries cost. Each contributes value. Decisioning Economics evaluates both and identifies better combinations while campaigns are still in flight.Using Precise, agencies and brands evaluate decisions as they happen, identify higher-performing alternatives across the chain, redirect investment toward those alternatives, and create a portable, verifiable record they can carry into client reviews, procurement audits, and platform negotiations."For the first time, the buy side can look inside the decision itself. Media has spent decades measuring outcomes. Decisioning Economics allows buyers to evaluate the decisions that created those outcomes. Every dollar spent is the result of a decision composed of inputs with different costs and different contributions. Precise makes those relationships visible, measurable, and actionable while campaigns are still live," - Spencer Potts, CEO and co-founder of Precise.aiWhy NowTwo capabilities converged to make Decisioning Economics possible.Inside a live campaign, millions of decision alternatives can now be evaluated and scored against the outcome being pursued. Those evaluations can now be captured as an independent, verifiable record that buyers, platforms, and partners can trust. Together, these capabilities transform decisioning from a black box into a governable discipline."Every automated decision leaves an economic fingerprint in the logs. Precise was built to read them. We analyze those decisions at scale, evaluate what each component contributes, and identify opportunities to improve outcomes in flight. That is the foundation Decisioning Economics is built on," - Adam Helfgott, co-founder and chief architect of Precise.ai.Market ResponseMedia agencies are signing up every week. Prior to launch, Precise secured six active pilots with agency and holding-company partners, including one of the four largest agency organizations globally.These pilots span multiple media channels, objectives, and brand categories. What drives performance is no longer hidden inside aggregate reporting. It is visible as actionable intelligence in real time."From my time at MediaLink and now at Lasagna, this has been one of the fastest market responses I have seen. Agencies and brands recognize that understanding the economics of decisions is the next frontier of media performance. The response has been immediate because buyers are looking for greater control over how media dollars are deployed," - Grant Gittlin, Managing Partner at LasagnaInvestor Perspective"For two decades, the decisions that moved trillions of media dollars sat inside a black box sealed to the buyer. The black box is dead. Two technologies killed it: AI that can evaluate millions of alternatives inside a live campaign, and blockchain technology that creates an independent, verifiable record of the result. Together they create a category the buy side now owns, and this is the perfect team to build it. I know because we backed this team once before when they built Madhive," - Ken Seiff, Co-Managing Partner of Blockchange VenturesThis story was first reported in AdExchanger.LeadershipPrecise.ai is led by Spencer Potts, CEO and Co-founder; Adam Helfgott, Co-founder and Chief Architect; and Matt Barlin, Chief Scientist. Potts and Helfgott previously co-founded Madhive, one of the leading connected television advertising platforms.About Precise.aiPrecise.ai is the company building Decisioning Economics for programmatic and agentic media. The platform evaluates decisions on cost and contribution while campaigns are in flight, helping agencies and brands understand, improve, and govern the economics behind their media investments.For more information, visit www.precise.ai About Blockchange VenturesBlockchange Ventures was founded in 2017 and invests in early-stage companies defining new categories of business that depend on blockchain infrastructure.About LasagnaLasagna is a venture firm that helps successful multi-exit Founders tackle their next great obsession. The firm has backed the founders behind companies including Drizly, Hopin, Kraken, SpaceX Propulsion, and now Precise.ai.

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