Between the canvas and the cockpit: 307th Bomb Wing aviator’s art leaves an international impression

Long before Maj. Kerry Baker stepped into the navigator seat of a B-52 Stratofortress, he was a student tasked with drawing a portrait of Abraham Lincoln for a school project. When his classmates saw his work, they asked him to draw theirs too.

That childhood talent sparked a lifelong passion that he split with aviation.

Over the past two decades, Baker has become known as a premier artist for the B-52 community, designing hundreds of unit patches, nose art pieces and official heraldry that capture the heritage, morale and visual identity of the 307th Bomb Wing mission and beyond.

“'Proud' is not a word that I use in describing what I've done, but internally I am proud of it,” he said. “I'm very fortunate to have been given this opportunity, or this canvas on which to work."

Now, the 307th Operations Support Squadron weapon systems officer is preparing to retire.

But while Baker will soon leave the flight line behind, his legacy will remain stitched into the very fabric of the 307th Bomb Wing and the broader Air Force bomber community.

“I had a top-down view of Kerry’s artwork,” said retired Lt. Col. Joseph Jones, former vice commander of the 307th Bomb Wing. “He is responsible for so much public relations and community engagement that can never be replaced.”

From the canvas to the cockpit

Baker’s path to the Air Force was unconventional.

He earned a degree in studio art painting from Truman State University and was working for a civilian business until the events of Sept. 11, 2001 changed the trajectory of his life.

Seeking to serve his country, he initially visited a Marine Corps recruiter before his life experience and college degree pointed him toward the Air Force.

By November 2002, he was at Officer Training School, subsequently earning his wings as a weapon systems officer. Driven by a desire for a balanced family life and a love for the airframe, he selected the B-52 Stratofortress. Baker served on active duty from 2003 to 2010 with the 11th Bomb Squadron and 20th Bomb Squadron before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve, joining the 93rd Bomb Squadron and later the 307th OSS.

It didn't take long for his military career and his artistic talent to collide.

"The first patch I designed was for my navigator training class," Baker said. "I knew nothing about the process, but I knew I didn't want to get too crazy with the design because it had to be embroidered. That was my first time designing something thoughtfully."

When he arrived at the 11th BS, he hand-drew an 8-foot-wide rendition of a B-52 that remained hanging in the hallway for years. That drawing established a reputation for him that quickly spread.

By 2006, he was designing deployment patches for the 20th BS, tracking down vendors and ensuring his fellow Airmen had their patches before walking out the door.

Baker continued accepting requests and creating artwork for missions, often facilitating a platform to build relationships between the 307thBomb Wing, other units, military branches and even countries.

“He has been a vital part of our DOW and bomber community in fortifying global strategy and reach,” said retired Brigadier General Robert Vanhoy II, former 307th Bomb Wing Commander. “His talent bonded units and created conversations across nations.”

Art that honors the past

In his vast portfolio, a Baker said a few pieces hold a deeply personal significance.

One of those is the "100,000 Hours of Power" patch designed in 2014 to commemorate a historic two-ship B-52 formation with 100,000 hours plus of collective flight time amongst the 20 aircrew members.

"A patch is just a piece of cloth until you put it in someone’s hand, then it becomes a memory,” said Jones. “Baker is responsible for that."

Baker also lent his talents to aircraft nose art.

In 2013, he designed "Red Gremlin II" for Brig. Gen. Paul Tibbets IV, adapting the original World War II B-17 Flying Fortress nose art flown by Tibbets' grandfather.

The artwork was applied to the B-52 in which Tibbets completed his check ride, and Baker later hand-painted the design onto a leather bomber jacket for him.

Another memorable project was "My Baby II," a commemorative design honoring the original 20th BS, which was shot down over Czechoslovakia in August 1944.

Since that project, Baker's artwork has become a staple of the unit's participation in NATO Days in Ostrava, Czech Republic, fostering international friendships and honoring the locals who aided American survivors.

Leaving a mark

As his retirement approaches, Baker reflected on his years of service and the unique mark he is leaving behind.

"Flying is great. I had a lot of fun flying... but it's the people that I've built lifelong friendships with," he said. “When I came to the 307th (BW), for me it was a bunch of combat aviators that really had an incredible sense of camaraderie. It felt like family right away.”

For the next generation of Airmen harboring hidden creative talents, Baker offers a piece of parting advice.

"Absolutely do not neglect it," Baker said. "Put it out there and let other people see it, and you'll have opportunities to do special projects that people enjoy and need."

Long after Baker hangs up his flight suit, Airmen walking the halls of the 307th BW and flight lines across the globe will continue to wear his artwork on their shoulders.

Through his dedication to visual heritage, Baker has ensured that the pride, history and morale of the bomber community will be remembered, one stitch at a time.