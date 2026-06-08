SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES 06.08.2026 Courtesy Story

ILLINOIS NATIONAL GUARD’S DIRECTOR OF JOINT STAFF SELECTED FOR KEY ARMY INTELLIGENCE ROLE Your browser does not support the audio element.

Brig. Gen. Jorge Fonseca, the Director of the Illinois National Guard Joint Staff, has been selected for the dual-hat assignment as the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. The assignment was effective June 1, 2026.

Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, praised the selection. "Brig. Gen. Fonseca is an authentic leader of character who has had success leading large, multi-national, joint, dynamic, and complex organizations," Boyd said. "His extensive experience and leadership are a natural fit for this critical role. This appointment not only recognizes his exceptional capabilities but also strengthens the partnership between the National Guard and the active-duty Army, enhancing our nation's intelligence enterprise."

The assignment is an additional duty responsibility for Fonseca, whose primary duties will remain with his state assignment in Illinois.This "Dual-Hat" assignment will remain in effect through May 31, 2028. As the Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Brig. Gen. Fonseca will work under Maj. Gen. Richard “Rick” Appelhans, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca.

"It is an incredible honor to return to the Intelligence Center of Excellence — this time as the Deputy Commanding General. At every echelon, I have witnessed the decisive impact of well-trained intelligence professionals. To now come full circle and help shape the next generation of leaders at the schoolhouse that helped shape me is both humbling and deeply meaningful. I look forward to investing in our Soldiers, Civilians, and Families, and ensuring our Intelligence Corps remains ready to dominate in an increasingly complex and contested information environment.” Fonseca said.

A veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, Fonseca has a distinguished career of over 30 years.He has held multiple leadership roles across the Intelligence Community and law enforcement.He previously made history as the first commander of U.S. Army Garrison Poland. In his civilian capacity, Fonseca serves as a sergeant with the Illinois State Police.

The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence is the Army's school for professional training of military intelligence personnel.At Fort Huachuca, Arizona, it leads, trains, and equips Army Military Intelligence personnel.

This selection underscores the Illinois National Guard's commitment to developing leaders who can excel at both the state and national levels, contributing significantly to the joint force.