Fort Buchanan Police Officers Achieve Career Milestones Through Dedication, Service and Perseverance

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — For some, it was the realization of a lifelong dream. For others, it was the culmination of years of dedication, sacrifice and hard work.

Service members, families, civilian teammates and friends gathered at the Directorate of Emergency Services headquarters at Fort Buchanan, June 5, to celebrate the promotion and selection of three members of the installation's police department whose professional journeys reflect a shared commitment to serving others.

During the ceremony, Capt. Tali Albarran Irrizarry was selected as the installation traffic manager, Police Officer Zayra Tapanes was selected as a K-9 handler, and Maj. Jorge Rodriguez was promoted to supervisory police officer for operations.

For Albarran Irrizarry, a native of Yauco, Puerto Rico, the selection marked the achievement of a goal he has pursued throughout much of his career.

“I have been working at the Fort Buchanan Police Department for 15 years and spent another three years supporting the organization as a contractor. Since the day I joined this department, traffic management has been the area that most inspired me. It is something I have always been passionate about,” said Albarran Irrizarry.

Standing before family, friends and coworkers, Albarran Irrizarry reflected on the significance of the moment.

“This is more than a new position. This is the fulfillment of a dream that I have worked toward for many years. There were challenges along the way but today reminds me that perseverance matters and that hard work does not go unnoticed,” he said.

For Tapanes, a Guaynabo native, and combat veteran, the ceremony represented the realization of a dream that began during childhood.

“This is a dream come true,” she said, smiling as she reflected on her journey. “Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted to work with dogs.”

While many children spent their free time playing sports, Tapanes spent hers learning how to train dogs.

“I became a dog trainer when I was 15 years old,” she said. “Instead of being on a sports team, I was teaching dogs how to follow commands. I always knew that one day I wanted to work with them professionally.”

When she joined the Army, she hoped to become a military dog handler, but the opportunity was not available.

“I remember wanting that job so badly, but it wasn't available to me at the time,” she said. “I never stopped believing that someday I would get the opportunity.”

Now, years later, she has earned that chance.

“This position means so much because it combines two things that are very important to me: serving others and working with dogs,” said Tapanes. “The K-9 program plays a critical role in protecting our installation, our service members and their families.”

Looking ahead, she has ambitious goals.

“We are going to make our K-9 program the best program in the Army,” she said. “I am ready to learn, ready to work and ready to give everything I have to this mission.”

The promotion ceremony was equally meaningful for Rodriguez, a Bayamón native and combat veteran whose service has taken him to Afghanistan, Qatar and Romania.

Surrounded by coworkers, friends and family, Rodriguez was promoted by his wife and youngest son, making the occasion especially memorable.

“There are moments in your career that stay with you forever,” said Rodriguez. “Having my wife and son standing beside me during this promotion is one of those moments.”

Rodriguez said the promotion represents much more than a new title.

“To me, this is an opportunity to make a difference,” he said. “It is an opportunity to implement ideas that can improve our organization and help our teammates succeed.”

He also reflected on the years of effort that led to the milestone.

“There were long days, difficult assignments and moments when the next step seemed far away,” Rodriguez said. “Today's promotion reminds me that if you remain committed to your goals and continue working hard, opportunities will come.”

Fort Buchanan Police Chief Russell F. Lorenzo said the ceremony reflects the continued growth and professionalism of the department.

“We are recognizing individuals who have earned new responsibilities within the organization,” said Lorenzo. “Their achievements demonstrate what is possible through commitment, professionalism and service. This ceremony represents how the Fort Buchanan Police Department continues moving forward.”

As the ceremony concluded, applause filled the room as coworkers, family members and friends congratulated the three honorees—each representing a different journey, but all sharing a common commitment to serving the Fort Buchanan community.

As the Army's home in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve and National Guard service members from all branches of the military, providing the installation services and readiness capabilities that enable military operations throughout Puerto Rico and the region.

With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, the installation supports approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve members. Its mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and enabling deployment of units anytime, anywhere.