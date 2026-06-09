Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald, Inc. Celebrates 100 Years as the South’s Oldest Communications and Marketing Agency

L to R: Greg Beuerman, Virginia Miller, and Ron Thompson Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald Celebrates 100 Years as the South’s Oldest Communications and Marketing Agency

Through its “strength to shout and the wisdom to whisper,” BMF has built and protected some of the world’s most iconic brands

Good brands represent a promise, and people expect and deserve for that brand promise to be kept. Encouraging our clients to do just is just as important today as it was in the 1960s and 1970s.” — Ron Thompson, President of Marketing at BMF

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans-based Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald, Inc. (BMF), a leading regional strategic communications agency, has launched its “First 100 Years” campaign to celebrate the firm’s centennial of building and protecting brands through advertising, public relations, public affairs, litigation support, crisis communications, and reputation management.

Founded in New Orleans in 1926, Fitzgerald Advertising was created to help emerging Southern brands expand their reach, strengthen their market position, and grow into nationally and globally recognized brands, laying the foundation for what would later become BMF in 2002.

Over the decades, the firm has represented notable brands including TABASCO®, Pickapeppa®, Coca-Cola, Wesson Oil, K&B Drugs, Brown’s Velvet Dairy and Zatarain’s, as well as a diverse portfolio of contemporary clients across hospitality, energy, healthcare, government services, , and consumer-facing industries.

The agency has earned a reputation for innovation in advertising and marketing, becoming one of the first firms in the United States to identify and market to women as a distinct consumer audience, and to include women as central elements of its client engagement team. In the 1970s, Fitzgerald also drew national attention for its creative campaigns such as the use of ice cream scented ink in print advertising for Louisiana’s Brown’s Velvet Dairy.

Longtime south Louisiana residents also remember “Mr. Bingle,” the beloved face of Maison Blanche stores promoted by Fitzgerald with memorable campaigns including live on-air puppet shows, as well as the agency’s “Abita Man Can” campaigns for Abita Spring Water, which helped make consumers comfortable with in-home water delivery.

In 2002, Fitzgerald joined forces with Beuerman Miller to rebrand as Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald (BMF), thus becoming part of an expanded strategic communications practice, which has included the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Delta Utilities, BP, Valero, the Gulf Coast oyster industry, Tulane Medical Center, The Helis Foundation, and numerous tourism destinations across the South.

In 2004, BMF was selected as a partner in IPREX, a global network of independent communications and marketing agencies, expanding its reach, capabilities and in-market leadership worldwide. “BMF provides our global network with an outstanding resource for demanding clients along the Gulf Coast. The agency has long been a valuable part of what makes IPREX such an effective network, and all our partners are grateful for their many contributions to our collective success,” said Heidi Otway, APR, CPRC, Global President of IPREX and President and Partner at SalterMitchell PR.

BMF also led communications efforts for Shell’s memorable “Coming Home” campaign following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, helping to signal to the world that New Orleans was once again open for business and on the road to recovery.

According to BMF President of Marketing Ron Thompson, who first joined Fitzgerald Advertising in 1958 in the mailroom, “While the world of marketing and advertising has certainly changed over the years, what engages and mobilizes consumers has not. Good brands represent a promise, and people expect and deserve for that brand promise to be kept. Encouraging our clients to do just that is just as important today as it was in the 1960s and 1970s. That approach remains a common link between our agency’s past, present and future.”

In 2022, BMF further expanded its New Orleans footprint through the acquisition of Bond Moroch, strengthening its position in food and beverage, hospitality, and arts and culture.

“Being a part of sustaining a legacy organization with such an amazing impact on so many people, broadcasting our city and state and iconic brands, projects and causes globally is a special privilege,” said BMF co-owner, Virginia Miller. She continued, “We do not take it for granted and we are laying the groundwork for the next 100 years.”

Today, BMF is widely recognized for its expertise in crisis communications, litigation support, reputation management, and strategic public affairs counsel in addition to its work launching and building brands with presence worldwide. The agency has responded to client crises from the Gulf of Aden to the Aleutian Islands and assisted legal teams in contentious litigation in jurisdictions from Georgia to Colorado.

For more information about BMF and its 100th anniversary, please visit www.bmfcomms.com/100.

About Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald

Beuerman Miller Fitzgerald, Inc., (BMF) has been building and protecting brands and reputations at risk since 1926. Located in New Orleans, BMF serves a wide variety of local, domestic and international clients operating in fields as diverse as energy, hospitality and tourism, healthcare, education, law and food and beverage packaged goods.

About IPREX

IPREX is a global network of independent communications and marketing agencies with more than 1,100 professionals in over 100 markets. Its partners are led by senior practitioners who combine deep local insight with global reach to support clients across geographies and sectors. The network strengthens independent agencies through shared expertise, leadership development, and collaboration that supports new business, empowers agency leaders, and helps partners run stronger operations. IPREX was founded in 1983.

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Celebrating Our First 100 Years of Building and Protecting Brands!

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