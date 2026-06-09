Mesa Water District and T2 Group Donate Computers to School on Wheels for Students Experiencing Homelessness

Mesa Water and T2 Group Computer Donation to School on Wheels

Repeating a 2020 effort, the partners refurbish and donate professional-quality devices to support free tutoring for K-12 students across Southern California

Mesa Water is honored to help expand access to technology for students experiencing homelessness.” — Marice H. DePasquale, Board President of Mesa Water

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mesa Water District (Mesa Water®) and longtime partner T2 Group, a Los Angeles-based healthcare technology and IT services company, have once again come together to donate over 60 computers to School on Wheels, a nonprofit that provides free tutoring and mentoring to children whose homelessness prevents them from receiving academic stability. The donation builds on the partners' June 2020 gift and continues a shared commitment to closing the digital divide for the region's most vulnerable students.

The need is acute. According to School on Wheels' 2024/2025 Impact Report, only 19 percent of children experiencing homelessness have access to a computer. The organization provides laptops, tablets, and hotspots so students can connect with volunteer tutors and keep pace with their education.

As in 2020, Mesa Water provided the gently used, professional-quality devices, while the T2 Group team donated its time and technical expertise to securely wipe, refurbish, and prepare the computers to be donated in like-new condition. The T2 team also handled prepping, boxing, and shipping the devices to School on Wheels.

“Access to technology should not depend on where a child sleeps at night,” said Kevin Torf, managing partner of T2 Group. “We were proud to support School on Wheels in 2020, and we are proud to do it again. Putting reliable computers into students' hands is one of the most direct ways we can use our expertise to make a difference in our own community.”

“Mesa Water is honored to help expand access to technology for students experiencing homelessness,” said Marice H. DePasquale, Board President of Mesa Water. “When a child has access to a computer, they gain a connection to education, support and opportunity. Through our partnership with T2 Group, these computers can continue serving our community and help students stay engaged in school and build a brighter future.”

“For our students, a computer can be the difference between falling behind and moving forward,” said Sinéad Chilton, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, School on Wheels. “We are grateful to Mesa Water and T2 Group for their continued generosity and for helping us reach the children who need it most.”

The laptops will be distributed directly to the K-12 students School on Wheels serves across six counties throughout Southern California, supporting the one-on-one tutoring delivered by its network of trained volunteers.

About School on Wheels

Founded in 1993, School on Wheels enhances educational opportunities for children experiencing homelessness from kindergarten through twelfth grade. Its trained volunteers provide free one-on-one tutoring, mentoring, and resources to students across six Southern California counties. Learn more at schoolonwheels.org.

About Mesa Water District

Founded on January 1, 1960, and governed by a publicly elected, five-member Board of Directors, Mesa Water is an independent special district that provides water service to 110,000 residents in an 18-square-mile service area that includes most of Costa Mesa, a portion of Newport Beach, and John Wayne Airport. Visit MesaWater.org or call 949-631-1200 to learn more.

About T2 Group

T2 Group is a leading Health IT partner to health systems nationwide, operating through four specialized divisions: T2 Flex, which delivers an expansive remote workforce; T2 Tech, focused on Health IT consulting and Agile Transformation; T2 Talent, offering specialized Health IT recruiting; and T2 Ignite, home of the EZCARE connected health platform. Built on deep industry relationships and a proven track record of delivery, T2 Group helps health systems modernize, grow, and serve patients more effectively. Learn more at t2group.com.

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