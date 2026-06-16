Kingspan Launches Daylighting Design Guide and Hub to Support Building Performance and Occupant Well-Being

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kingspan Light + Air North America and Solatube International have launched a new digital design guide, “The Benefits of Daylighting in Architectural Design,” alongside a dedicated Daylighting Hub. Together, these resources provide architects and specifiers with a comprehensive, evidence-based toolkit for integrating natural light into both modern buildings and retrofit applications.At a time when the built environment is under increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions while enhancing occupant well-being, the guide explores how daylighting can help achieve both goals. Uniquely, the guide presents a range of daylighting solutions and materials, including polycarbonate, glass and fiberglass-reinforced polymer (FRP), across applications such as translucent facade systems, skylights and tubular daylighting systems.Developed and reviewed in collaboration with daylighting and building specialists, the Design Guide draws on the latest research, industry standards and case studies to demonstrate how integrated daylighting strategies can reduce lighting energy demand by up to 40% to 80% while improving occupant health, productivity and spatial quality.A design tool beyond complianceMore than a technical manual, the guide positions daylighting as a core architectural principle."Daylighting is no longer just about compliance or energy savings; it's a fundamental design tool that shapes how people experience buildings," said Dr. Neall Digert, vice president of innovation and market development at Solatube International and a specialist in daylighting design. "By understanding how different materials and systems work together, from facade and roof solutions to tubular daylighting systems, architects can make more informed design decisions that improve both building performance and occupant well-being."The Design Guide explores how architects can balance natural and electric light to create environments that are both functional and experiential, enhancing materiality, spatial rhythm and overall quality.Addressing performance, certification and design challengesThe guide outlines how daylighting can be managed in real-world conditions, from controlling glare and solar heat gain to optimizing orientation, layout and material selection for effective light distribution.It also examines integration with wider building systems, including rooftop photovoltaics, and introduces key metrics such as spatial daylight autonomy (sDA), annual sunlight exposure (ASE) and useful daylight illuminance (UDI), supporting more measurable and data-driven design decisions.Daylighting is presented as a key strategy for reducing operational energy use, supporting building certifications and enhancing occupant experience. The guide explores how daylighting contributes to standards such as LEED, WELL and Fitwel, where access to natural light is closely linked to environmental performance and occupant well-being.Real-world case studiesThe Design Guide features a range of U.S.-based case studies across new construction and retrofit projects, illustrating how daylighting can support sustainability goals, reduce reliance on artificial lighting and enhance overall building performance.Supporting architects in early-stage planningBy incorporating daylighting strategies at the concept stage, architects can optimize orientation, layout and façade design, reducing the need for later-stage interventions. The Design Guide also highlights digital tools such as Climate-Based Daylight Modelling (CBDM) and BIM integration, enabling more informed decision-making.A live resource for architects: the Daylighting HubComplementing the Design Guide, Kingspan Light + Air has launched the Daylighting Hub, a dedicated platform that provides architects with ongoing insights, educational resources and professional development opportunities related to daylighting design and building performance.Access the Design Guide and Daylighting Hub“The Benefits of Daylighting in Architectural Design” Design Guide and the Daylighting Hub are now available online. About:Kingspan Light + Air is part of the Kingspan Group, a global leader in high-performance building solutions. Kingspan Light + Air focuses on advanced daylighting, smoke management and ventilation systems designed to improve building performance, safety and occupant wellbeing. Operating across North America, Kingspan Light + Air supports architects, engineers and contractors with integrated solutions that contribute to energy efficiency, low-carbon design and compliance with leading building standards. To find out more, visit www.kingspanlightandair.us Solatube International is a global leader in tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) and ventilation solutions. Headquartered in the United States, the company designs and manufactures innovative daylighting systems that capture and deliver natural light into interior spaces, reducing reliance on electric lighting and enhancing occupant comfort. Solatube solutions are used across residential, commercial and industrial buildings worldwide, supporting energy efficiency and sustainable design. To find out more, visit https://solatube.com/commercial/

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