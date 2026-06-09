LaFountain & Wollman P.C. Advises Green Card Applicants Following New USCIS Adjustment of Status Guidance

Adjustment of Status remains available, but applicants may face greater discretionary review.

Applicants should understand that green card applications are still being processed, but USCIS may apply additional discretionary review in certain cases.” — Michael J. Vosilla, Senior Associate at LaFountain & Wollman P.C.

WATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaFountain & Wollman P.C. advises immigrants, families, and employers to review pending and future green card applications carefully following a recent U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy memorandum. This memorandum could increase scrutiny of Adjustment of Status applications filed within the U.S.Issued on May 22, 2026, the USCIS memorandum describes Adjustment of Status as a discretionary benefit and directs officers to evaluate applications under a “totality of the circumstances” framework. While the policy has sparked significant discussion throughout the immigration community, the Adjustment of Status program has not been eliminated, and USCIS continues to accept and adjudicate Form I-485 applications.“There have been many alarming reports suggesting that Adjustment of Status is no longer available, but that isn’t what the policy says,” said Michael J. Vosilla , Senior Associate of LaFountain & Wollman P.C. “Applicants should understand that green card applications are still being processed, but USCIS may apply additional discretionary review in certain cases.”According to USCIS guidance, officers may look more closely at factors such as prior immigration status violations, unauthorized employment, immigrant intent issues, misrepresentation concerns and situations involving recent entry to the U.S. followed closely by a green card filing . USCIS has also indicated that some categories, including dual-intent employment-based classifications such as H-1B and L-1 visa holders, may warrant different consideration.The long-term impact of the policy remains uncertain. LaFountain & Wollman P.C. recommends that applicants with pending or anticipated Adjustment of Status filings avoid making major decisions based on headlines or social media commentary. Individuals should not withdraw pending applications or make international travel plans without first obtaining legal advice regarding their specific situation.The firm also advises applicants to maintain organized records and preserve evidence that may support favorable discretionary consideration, including family ties, employment history, tax compliance and community involvement.LaFountain & Wollman P.C. will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as additional information becomes available.About LaFountain & Wollman P.C.LaFountain & Wollman P.C. is a Watertown, MA-based law firm that serves clients in immigration, real estate, business, family, and estate planning matters. The attorneys at LaFountain & Wollman P.C. bring over 40 years of combined experience to assist individuals, families and businesses throughout the state.LaFountain & Wollman P.C.507 Mt Auburn St.Watertown, MA 02472

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