Emmy-nominated filmmaker Angela Sadler Williamson returns to Detroit to produce an award-winning PBS series

Angela Sadler Williamson with Mark Desmond of High Hopes Head Injury Program and actor Deep Roy during a taping of “Everybody with Angela Williamson” at KLCS PBS in Los Angeles. Angela Sadler Williamson interviews John Paizis of Performing Arts Studio West in Inglewood, California, for “Everybody with Angela Williamson.” The “Mother Goose Reanimated” episode is a finalist for the 68th Southern California Journalism Awards. Angela Sadler Williamson is pictured with family on her wedding day. Civil rights icon Rosa Parks, a beloved member of the family, is seated at bottom right.

Host and producer of “Everybody with Angela Williamson” brings her KLCS PBS series to Detroit to spotlight local stories of resilience and leadership

I’m excited to return to Detroit and share local stories with a wider audience. This work began as a love letter to Rosa Parks and continues to shape my purpose.” — Angela Sadler Williamson, Host and Producer, KLCS PBS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy-nominated filmmaker, author, and PBS host Angela Sadler Williamson, Ph.D., is returning to Detroit, a city deeply connected to her personal and professional journey, to produce new episodes of her award-winning public television series, “Everybody with Angela Williamson.” During the week of June 15, Williamson will bring the KLCS PBS series to the Motor City to capture local stories of inspiration, community leadership, and resilience.The visit marks a meaningful homecoming for Williamson, who spent an intensive week in Detroit in October 2015 producing and directing her inaugural documentary, “My Life with Rosie,” about her cousin, civil rights icon Rosa Parks.A defining moment of that documentary included capturing intimate oral histories from five generations of the Rosa Parks family inside the historic bus housed at The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.“I am so excited to be back in Detroit sharing more local stories with a wider audience,” Williamson said. “Producing the original documentary was deeply personal for me because I wanted my son to know his extraordinary family history. What began as a love letter to Rosa Parks and my Aunt Carolyn Williamson Green opened so many doors and helped shape the work I do today.”Inspired by stories she had heard since marrying Parks’ first cousin in 1998, Williamson’s creative journey expanded from documentary filmmaking into literature. She authored the international bestselling children’s book, “My Life with Rosie: A Bond Between Cousins,” which was named Best Children’s Book on Black History by Mothering magazine.The book offers readers a rare and personal look at Rosa Parks as known by the Williamson family, while passing down Parks’ philosophy on activism and encouraging young people to become change agents in their own communities.In 2020, Williamson’s storytelling platform grew when she was selected to host the public affairs series “Everybody with Angela Williamson” on KLCS PBS in Los Angeles. The program highlights the human spirit by giving a platform to everyday individuals doing extraordinary things to strengthen their communities.Bringing the show to Detroit allows Williamson to connect two communities with powerful histories of creativity, activism, perseverance, and service.“Los Angeles and Detroit have something very special in common,” Williamson said. “Both cities are filled with champions using their gifts to make the world a better place. I cannot wait for our viewers to see these incredible Detroit stories in our upcoming seasons.”“Everybody with Angela Williamson” airs Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. PDT on KLCS PBS in Los Angeles. Episodes are also available nationwide through the PBS App. Viewers can watch the show’s latest promotional trailer on YouTube. For updates, follow “Everybody with Angela Williamson” on Facebook and Instagram at @everybodyklcs.About Angela Sadler WilliamsonAngela Sadler Williamson, Ph.D., is an international bestselling author, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, award-winning broadcaster, producer, and host. As a relative of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, she created the acclaimed documentary “My Life with Rosie,” which explores Parks’ life, activism, and enduring legacy through a deeply personal family lens.Her companion book, “My Life with Rosie: A Bond Between Cousins,” was named Best Children’s Book on Black History by Mothering magazine. A veteran producer and copywriter for major broadcast television and cable news networks, Williamson serves as host and producer of the KLCS PBS series “Everybody with Angela Williamson,” which focuses on uplifting stories that celebrate community, responsibility, and the human spirit.Media ContactAngela Sadler WilliamsonPhone: (909) 518-6629Website: www.drangelasadlerwilliamson.com

Everybody with Angela Williamson

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