Maine Elver Harvest Reported Through 2 AM on 6/8/2026
DMR
- Pounds Reported - 6,881.04
- Overall Quota - 7,566
- Remaining Quota - 684.96
MALISEET
- Pounds Reported - 41.37
- Overall Quota - 107
- Remaining Quota - 65.63
MICMAC
- Pounds Reported - 39
- Overall Quota - 39
- Remaining Quota - 0
PASSAMAQUODDY
- Pounds Reported - 1,233.19
- Overall Quota - 1,300.78
- Remaining Quota - 67.59
PENOBSCOT
- Pounds Reported - 558.29
- Overall Quota - 620
- Remaining Quota - 61.72
Dealers reported buying a total of 8,752.882 pounds out of 9,632,78 available pounds with a reported value of $2,969,883 for average price per pound of $339.
Jurisdictions with no landings listed either have no reported landings or their landings are currently confidential.
All 2026 data are extremely preliminary and subject to change without notice.
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