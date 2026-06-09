PNOC Foundation Invites United MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Pediatric Brain Cancer Research

Your United Airlines miles could help the world’s leading pediatric brain tumor experts collaborate on lifesaving treatments for the deadliest childhood cancers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PNOC Foundation, the national fundraising partner for the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC), has been selected to participate in United Airlines’ Miles on a Mission program.

From June 2 through August 31, 2026, MileagePlus members can donate their miles to bring together the world’s leading pediatric brain tumor researchers to accelerate collaborative research, advance treatment breakthroughs, and expand access to innovative therapies for children and young adults fighting brain tumors.

In just over a decade, the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC) has built an unprecedented global research and clinical trials network, launching 45 clinical trials and driving two historic FDA approvals for pediatric brain cancer treatments — the first approvals of their kind in more than 50 years. Supported by PNOC Foundation’s Lose No Child campaign, PNOC’s bold, globally collaborative model brings together 300 dedicated brain tumor experts and 43 leading children’s hospitals across the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Australia — united in an urgent mission to translate the most promising science into safer, more effective treatments for children with brain tumors.

“Every mile donated is a step toward a future where we lose no child to brain cancer,” added Bruce Campbell, PNOC Foundation Co-founder. “We’re grateful to United for this opportunity, and to every MileagePlus member who chooses to put their miles to work to help accelerate research and change the course of history for the deadliest cancer for children.”

HOW TO DONATE MILES

MileagePlus members can donate miles to PNOC Foundation until August 31, 2026, by visiting the Miles on a Mission campaign for PNOC Foundation - Lose No Child. Miles can be donated in increments starting at 100 miles, and all miles raised will be transferred directly to PNOC’s designated MileagePlus account once the campaign goal is met.

ABOUT PNOC FOUNDATION:

PNOC Foundation is a platinum rated non-profit dedicated to supporting advancements in childhood brain cancer research. PNOC Foundation’s vision is to lose no child to brain cancer, and to improve the quality of life for those fighting and surviving pediatric brain cancer. Since its inception in 2012, PNOC has pushed beyond older paradigms and historic trial designs, expanding nationally and globally to accelerate clinical trial completion and find cures faster. Through their cooperative open-source network, PNOC is fostering worldwide collaboration with the world’s leading pediatric brain tumor specialists. PNOC has grown from a 7-member group along the West Coast to a global consortium with 43 participating sites, funded largely by philanthropy.

Visit https://www.pnocfoundation.org/ for more information.

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