WAYPOINT SEALANTS LAUNCHES ‘BLACK MOLD DEFENDER’ (WPC-100): A HEAVY- DUTY BARRIER AGAINST BLACK MOLD AND ALGAE

Waypoint Sealants Logo Black Mold Defender Bottle from Waypoint Sealants Black Mold Defender Sealed Pool Coping and Deck to Maintain Beauty

Waypoint Sealants launches Black Mold Defender, a silicone sealant that eliminates and prevents the destructive black mold, algae, and moss on porous surfaces.

Black mold compromises property value and structural integrity. Black Mold Defender delivers a commercial-grade, long-term invisible shield against organic growth and discoloration to property owners.” — Rusk Jones, Owner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waypoint Sealants , a leader in professional surface protection, today announced the launch of Black Mold Defender (WPC-100), an advanced silicone-based sealant engineered to eliminate and prevent the growth of destructive black mold, algae, and moss on porous surfaces.Traditional solutions often provide only temporary relief, requiring frequent pressure washing, reapplication, and harsh chemical cleaning. Waypoint Sealants has addressed this issue with WPC-100 by moving beyond topical coatings to defend against mold and protect materials at a molecular level.Designed for both residential and commercial use, Black Mold Defender bonds at a molecular level to create a seamless, invisible barrier. The heavy-duty formula stops water and helps halt the spread of stubborn organic growth, including Gloeocapsa magma, the microorganism responsible for unsightly black streaks on masonry, concrete, and roofs.“Black mold compromises property value and structural integrity over time,” said Rusk Jones, Owner at Waypoint Sealants. “With Black Mold Defender, we are delivering a commercial-grade, long-term solution that locks out moisture and helps prevent organic discoloration, giving property owners a durable, invisible shield.”Key Features and Benefits of Black Mold Defender (WPC-100)• Invisible matte shield: Seamlessly protects wood, brick, stone, and concrete without changing the surface appearance or adding gloss.• Rapid cure time: Easy-to-apply, silicone-based formula dries and cures completely in just 30 to 40 minutes.• Property safe: Once cured, the heavy-duty barrier is safe for landscaping, pets, and family members.Unmatched Versatility: Indoor and Outdoor ProtectionWPC-100 was formulated to be a versatile solution for exterior and interior surface protection, sealing and defending many surfaces against mold and discoloration, including masonry and hardscape, building envelopes, and interior surfaces.• Masonry and hardscape: Natural stone, brick, concrete, and stucco.• Building envelopes: Vinyl siding and wood framing.• Interior surfaces: Drywall, tile, and grout.Whether protecting a basement prone to humidity, a bathroom’s porous tile, or a sun-drenched stone patio, Black Mold Defender provides a consistent, high-performance result. Because the barrier is entirely invisible, it preserves the natural look and texture of the material without an added gloss finish or yellowing that other inferior sealants may cause.Economic and Environmental ImpactThe longevity of Black Mold Defender provides significant economic benefits. By extending cleaning cycles, WPC-100 reduces the need for high-pressure washing, which can damage surfaces and consume hours and thousands of gallons of water.By minimizing the need for chemical cleaning, Black Mold Defender limits runoff of harsh cleaning chemicals into the local ecosystem. For property managers and commercial real estate owners, reduced labor costs for mold remediation and the extended lifespan of materials like wood and stucco provide a clear financial advantage over traditional maintenance schedules.Made in the U.S.A.Black Mold Defender (WPC-100) is manufactured in the U.S. and available for purchase directly on the Waypoint Sealants website, with sizing options ranging from 2-quart to 5-gallon commercial containers. To learn more, visit https://waypointsealants.com/ Professionals can save even more by applying to become a Waypoint Sealants Professional and receiving savings on each purchase at https://waypointsealants.com/professional-registration/ About Waypoint SealantsWaypoint Sealants provides contractor-approved cleaners and sealants designed to protect, preserve, and enhance hard surfaces. From natural stone and concrete to wood and brick, Waypoint’s high-performance formulas prevent weathering and erosion, ensuring long-lasting property beauty and structural value.

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