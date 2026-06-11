360 FINANCIAL NAMED TO MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL’S 2026 BEST PLACES TO WORK At 360 Financial, the people who know your plan are the same people who have been there for years and seek to remain your partners for the long term. 360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota

Wayzata fiduciary firm earns recognition for the third consecutive year, driven entirely by employee feedback

Our culture is built the same way we build every financial plan—people first. That’s not an accident. It’s the foundation.” — Mike Rogers, AIF®, President & Founder, 360 Financial

WAYZATA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 FINANCIAL NAMED TO MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL BUSINESS JOURNAL’S 2026 BEST PLACES TO WORK

Wayzata fiduciary firm earns recognition for the third consecutive year, driven entirely by employee feedback

360 Financial has been named to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work list—earning the recognition for the third consecutive year and the fourth time overall. The firm was honored in the Extra Small category (10–24 Minnesota employees), with rankings determined solely by confidential employee survey feedback from Quantum Workplace.

Surveys evaluate team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication, career development opportunities, and inclusion. No fees are charged to participate—the recognition is based solely on what employees say.

“Our culture is built the same way we build every financial plan—people first. That’s not an accident. It’s the foundation.”

— Mike Rogers, AIF®, President & Founder, 360 Financial

Consistency as a Culture Signal

Winning once can be a good year. Winning three years in a row is a pattern—and for a firm with 14 team members, five of whom have been with 360 Financial for more than five years and two for over 25, that pattern reflects something real. The same values that shape client relationships—alignment, transparency, long-term thinking—define how the team operates day to day.

Founded in 1995, 360 Financial has grown from a single-advisor practice into one of Minnesota’s leading fiduciary wealth management firms. The culture has scaled alongside the firm because it was built intentionally, not inherited by accident.

What This Means for Clients

A stable, engaged team is a direct client benefit. It means continuity of relationships, institutional knowledge that doesn’t walk out the door, and advisors who are invested in outcomes—not just transactions. At 360 Financial, the people who know your plan are the same people who have been there for years and seek to remain your partners for the long term.

2025–2026 Awards & Recognition

• Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Best Places to Work 2026 — Third consecutive year

• Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces 2026

• Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 — Mike Rogers, No. 33 in Minnesota (third consecutive year)

• Twin Cities Business 2025 Notable Wealth Managers

Explore the full awards history at www.360financial.net/awards.

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About 360 Financial

360 Financial is a fiduciary wealth management and financial planning firm based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Since 1995, the firm has partnered with families, professionals, executives, and business owners—providing personalized, comprehensive financial plans built around each client’s values and long-term purpose. Services include retirement planning, investment management, tax coordination, risk management, and multi-generational legacy strategies. Visit www.360financial.net.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company serving organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. Visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com.

Disclosures

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Best Places to Work 2026: The MSPBJ Best Places to Work program is supported by Quantum Workplace, an Omaha-based HR technology company. Rankings are determined by confidential employee surveys measuring team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication, career development opportunities, and inclusion. 360 Financial was recognized in the Extra Small category (10–24 Minnesota employees). This recognition is not an endorsement of any financial product or service and is not indicative of any client’s experience or future investment results. No fee is paid to participate in the survey process.

Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors: The Forbes | SHOOK® Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, LLC. Data as of June 30, 2025. Published by Forbes (April 2026). Rankings are based on SHOOK Research’s independent methodology, including in-person, virtual, and telephone due diligence meetings evaluating client impact, industry experience, client retention, compliance records, firm nominations, assets under management, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion. Rankings are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither SHOOK Research nor Forbes receives compensation in exchange for placement on the rankings. SHOOK® is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC. Out of 52,043 nominations, 11,302 U.S. advisors received this recognition.

Inc. Best Workplaces 2026: The Inc. Best Workplaces list is produced annually by Inc. Magazine in partnership with Quantum Workplace. Honorees are selected based on employee survey responses covering management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and company culture, as well as an independent audit of each company’s benefits. This recognition is not an endorsement of any financial product or service and is not indicative of any client’s experience or future results.

Twin Cities Business Notable Wealth Managers: Twin Cities Business selects wealth managers demonstrating leadership, professional excellence, industry involvement, and community engagement within Minnesota’s financial services sector. Selections are based on editorial review, publicly available information, and firm nominations. No fees are paid for inclusion.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through 360 Financial, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. 360 Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Media Contact: Trone Fossum, Director of Marketing | 360 Financial | www.360financial.net

360 Financial: Wealth Management in Minnesota and Across the US

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