Road Closure Scheduled on Jig Road Beginning June 16, 2026

MONTROSE, COLO. – Beginning June 16, Montrose County Public Works will begin a paving project that will restore the roadway from gravel to asphalt on Jig Road 1220 feet east of 5850 Road. This project will require a temporary road closure Tuesday, June 16 through Wednesday, June 17.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and follow posted signage during this period. For more information, please contact Rich Rivera at 970-252-7009.

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