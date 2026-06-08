FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 8, 2026

Contact: Erika Story, Montrose County Communications Director

estory@montrosecounty.net, (970) 417-8711

Montrose County Invites Residents to Participate in Annual Flag Retirement and Replacement Program

Montrose, CO - In recognition of Flag Day on June 14, Montrose County and the Montrose County Veteran Service Office (VSO) are once again partnering to offer the annual Flag Retirement and Replacement Program, providing residents with an opportunity to respectfully retire worn American flags and receive a new replacement flag.

Beginning June 8, residents may bring faded, torn, or weathered U.S. flags to designated collection sites throughout Montrose County. In exchange, participants will receive a free 3' x 5' American flag made in the USA, while supplies last. To pick up a new flag, visit Montrose County Administration at the Historic Courthouse, located at 320 South 1st Street, Suite 300 in Montrose.

"Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and the sacrifices made to protect them," said Montrose County Commissioner Sean Pond, a U.S. Navy veteran. "This program helps ensure our nation's flag is displayed with the respect it deserves while providing residents with a simple way to honor our country and our veterans."

According to the U.S. Flag Code, flags should be retired when they become significantly faded, frayed, torn, stained, or otherwise no longer fit for display. All flags collected through the program will be respectfully retired through the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction.

"Our community takes great pride in displaying the American flag," said Montrose County Veteran Services Officer Phillip Rich. "This program gives residents a meaningful way to properly retire a flag that has served its purpose and replace it with one that can continue to represent the values we share as Americans."

Flags may be retired year-round at the following locations:

Montrose County Administration Building 1 st Floor, Historic Courthouse, 320 South 1 st . St., Montrose

Floor, Historic Courthouse, 320 South 1 . St., Montrose Montrose County Clerk & Recorder's Office, 317 S. 2nd Street, Montrose

Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose

West End Montrose County Sheriff's Office, 141 W. Main Street, Naturita

Montrose County encourages residents to display their flags proudly throughout the summer and especially during Independence Day celebrations as the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

For more information about the Flag Retirement and Replacement Program or services available through the Veteran Service Office, please call (970) 249-2115 or visit Montrose County Veteran Services Office.

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