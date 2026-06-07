NEWS RELEASE: Hawaiʻi Kicks Off Summer Reading Challenge with Food, Fun and Community Celebration

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

HAWAIʻI KICKS OFF SUMMER READING CHALLENGE WITH FOOD, FUN AND COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

Video and Photos

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 6, 2026

HONOLULU – Hundreds of community members enjoyed a fun-filled day on Saturday, June 6, at the Hawaiʻi State Library celebrating the start of the 2026 Summer Reading Challenge. Visitors to the Library experienced the abundance of a calabash that’s overflowing, which is the theme of this year’s Challenge: ʻUmeke Kāʻeo.

The event featured a special keiki story time with First Lady Jaime Green and daughter Maia; information tables by community and government partners supporting the theme of local food and sustainability; a food-themed scavenger hunt through the library, crafts, and delicious complimentary treats provided by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i.

“Every story we share adds something to our collective calabash,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “We invite communities across Hawaiʻi to read and grow together this summer. We hope to see our libraries overflow with curiosity and connection.”

Readers of all ages are encouraged to register for the Summer Reading Challenge at their local library or Beanstack: Reading Challenges. The Challenge ends on July 31, 2026.

Readers will earn rewards and have the opportunity to win prizes such as books, modeling clay and cutters, snacks, bento boxes and reusable straw kits provided by Summer Reading Challenge sponsors. Be Our Guest snack coupons and Happy Meal toys for registrants were donated by McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii. Pizza Hut Hawaii will sponsor statewide teen tech drawing prizes, large pizzas and gift cards. Those who reach their reading milestones are entered to win two grand prizes:

One child/teen reader will receive 4 domestic roundtrip airline tickets , courtesy of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

One adult reader will get 2 domestic roundtrip airline tickets, courtesy of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines

Saturday’s event was made possible by the generous support from: Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, Hawaii State Federal Credit Union, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, R.M. Towill Corporation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii, Pizza Hut Hawaii, Hansen Distribution Group, HMS Host, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, The Gail Urago Memorial Fund, and Zippy’s Restaurants.

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, visit librarieshawaii.org/summerreading.

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