Peterson Appointed as Deputy Superintendent for the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction

Bismarck, N.D., June 8, 2026 – State Superintendent Levi Bachmeier said Monday he has appointed Amanda Peterson as deputy superintendent, which is the second-ranking position at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI).

“Amanda’s deep experience and unwavering passion for serving North Dakota’s students will be tremendous assets as we continue elevating our support for school districts to improve student outcomes,” Bachmeier said. “I look forward to seeing her help NDDPI advance its mission and ensure North Dakota leads the nation with America’s best schools.”

Peterson has worked at NDDPI for eight years and has been serving as an interim assistant state superintendent for accountability and engagement. In that role, she oversees federal education programs, school improvement efforts, and statewide initiatives designed to strengthen academic outcomes for students across North Dakota.

She has almost two decades of experience in public education, having served in a variety of leadership roles. She has worked as an English teacher, instructional coach, dean, school board member, and state education leader.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Deputy Superintendent,” Peterson said. “Public education has been my life’s work, and every role I have held from the classroom to the Capitol has reinforced my belief in the power of strong schools to change lives. I am grateful for Superintendent Bachmeier’s confidence in me and look forward to working alongside our dedicated educators, school leaders, communities, and the exceptional team at NDDPI to ensure every North Dakota student has access to the opportunities and support they need to succeed.”

Peterson is known for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to continuous improvement, and unwavering focus on students, and her ability to build strong relationships and manage complex initiatives.

Her appointment begins immediately. Peterson fills a position authorized by state law. Bachmeier, who took office November 24, 2025, delayed hiring a deputy while he evaluated the department’s most essential needs. Bachmeier was appointed superintendent by Governor Kelly Armstrong to succeed Kirsten Baesler, who was appointed as an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Education.