Utah OAG Secures Conviction of Former Judge Kevin Christensen for Targeting Minors Online 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Kevin Christensen targeted and exploited children through online platforms, and a Utah judge sentenced him to three consecutive terms of zero-to-five years for it. The Office of the Utah Attorney General secured the conviction of Christensen, a former Utah judge, following an FBI investigation that uncovered thousands of predatory online chats targeting minors.

In late 2024, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent Brigham City Police to Utah’s ICAC Task Force. During an investigation of this tip, investigators found Christensen’s Kik account that held thousands of chats, many predatory in nature. He had taken images of children from his own family and church congregation and sent them to other adults online. He also solicited explicit material directly from children.

“Kevin Christensen was a sitting judge. He swore an oath to uphold the law. Then he sent explicit images to a 13-year-old, solicited more from a 16-year-old, and left thousands of predatory messages behind. Today he is a convicted felon. No one is above the law, and this office will keep proving that,” said Attorney General Derek Brown.

Christensen pleaded guilty to two counts of Dealing in Material Harmful to a Minor (Third-Degree Felony), for sending explicit images to a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old online, and one count of Enticement of a Minor (Third-Degree Felony), for soliciting additional explicit images from the 16-year-old. Prosecutors from the office argued for the maximum allotted sentence.

Christensen was sentenced to three consecutive terms of zero-to-five years on June 8, 2026.