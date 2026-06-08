The Chameleon and the Nepo Baby: Florida Democrats Double Down on Failure with Jolly-Graham Ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Democrats have officially unveiled their 2026 ticket, pairing political chameleon David Jolly with liberal nepo baby Gwen Graham in a ticket that perfectly captures the state of today’s Democratic Party: Recycled politicians, recycled ideas, and a recycled agenda that voters have repeatedly rejected.

David Jolly has spent his political career changing parties, changing positions, and changing principles whenever it suits his ambitions. After serving as a Republican in Congress, Jolly reinvented himself as an MSNBC Democrat and now expects Floridians to believe he stands for an entirely different set of values than the ones he once campaigned on.

His running mate, Gwen Graham, is the latest example of Florida Democrats turning to political family names instead of new leadership. Graham once campaigned as a moderate who understood North Florida values. But after leaving office, she went to Washington and joined Joe Biden’s Department of Education, where she became part of an administration that pushed radical policies opposed by many Florida families.

While serving in the Biden Administration, Graham aligned herself with an Education Department that supported allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports and access women’s spaces. The administration also promoted policies that sidelined parents and treated concerned mothers and fathers as obstacles rather than partners in their children’s education.

Together, Jolly and Graham represent everything Florida voters have spent the last decade rejecting: career politicians, Washington insiders, and a far-left agenda that is out of step with the values of Florida families.

Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power released the following statement:

“The Chameleon and the Nepo Baby are the perfect representatives of today’s Florida Democratic Party. David Jolly has spent years changing his beliefs whenever it benefits his political career, while Gwen Graham abandoned the North Florida values she once claimed to represent and went to work advancing Joe Biden’s radical education agenda in Washington. Floridians don’t want higher taxes, government overreach, or the failed policies that have devastated blue states. They want the freedom, prosperity, and common-sense leadership that Republicans have delivered.”

The Jolly-Graham ticket is further proof that Florida Democrats have no new ideas, no rising leaders, and no message beyond repackaging the same failed politicians and failed policies that voters continue to reject at the ballot box.