Diversified Labeling Solutions Launches UltraMAX DT: A New Standard in Direct Thermal Labeling

New BOPP film technology that delivers ribbonless thermal transfer quality for mobile, desktop, and industrial print environments.

UltraMAX DT is a breakthrough in direct thermal label performance that gives our customers an additional option for thermal transfer-grade durability and heat resistance without using any ribbons.” — Joe Carpenter, DLS' Director of Product Development

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a leading provider of high-performance label materials, announces the launch of UltraMAX DT, a premium direct thermal label engineered for demanding real-world environments. Built on a newly developed synthetic BOPP film facestock with advanced, patent-pending topcoat technology, UltraMAX DT delivers the proven durability of thermal transfer labels, but completely ribbon-free.This new direct thermal label technology is built to perform where standard direct thermal labels may fall short. Engineered to withstand temperatures up to 70°C (158°F), the label resists UV-induced print degradation and remains scannable and human-readable for up to two years under typical warehouse conditions, and up to one year when used outdoors. UltraMAX DT also withstands exposure to alcohol, bleach, IPA, ammonia, acetone, xylene, and saltwater, making it an ideal solution for chemical-intensive environments including manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, and logistics.“UltraMAX DT is a breakthrough in direct thermal label performance," says Joe Carpenter, Director of Product Development at DLS. "This is a product that gives our customers an additional option for thermal transfer-grade durability and heat resistance without using any ribbons.”Designed for frontline teams who need to print and apply labels on the spot, UltraMAX DT eliminates the need for ribbons, reducing media swap downtime and keeping workers moving. Compatible with TSC mobile printers like the TSC Alpha 40L and virtually any direct thermal desktop or industrial printer, UltraMAX DT integrates seamlessly into existing print environments with zero reconfiguration.Reflecting DLS’s commitment to worker safety and environmental responsibility, UltraMAX DT is also BPA and BPS-free.UltraMAX DT is available now through authorized DLS distributors. For product information, samples, or distributor inquiries, visit the DLS website.Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure-sensitive labels and printer consumables, serving customers across logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and food service. Founded in 1985, DLS offers blank and full-color labels, RFID labels and tags, linerless solutions, and thermal transfer ribbons, produced using advanced flexographic and digital printing technologies. As part of the TSC Auto ID family of companies, DLS plays a key role in supporting end-to-end Auto ID solutions through a channel-focused model, delivering reliable, scalable labeling solutions backed by responsive service and manufacturing expertise.

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