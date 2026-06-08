MISSING CATS AND AC/DC AT CENTER OF WEIRD FLORIDA FREE SPEECH RULING

June 2, 2026Updated June 3, 2026, 4:16 p.m. ET

It started when Lola, Vinnie and Blondie went missing. It ended with a jury finding that the First Amendment applies not only to cursing out your neighbor — but playing AC/DC’s "Highway to Hell" to protest a neighborhood allegation of kidnapped cats.

“Of the more than 100 trials I’ve had, this was the most frustrating one and probably the most satisfying in terms of the First Amendment,” West Palm Beach attorney Valentin Rodriguez said.