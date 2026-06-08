THE GREAT CANNABIS SHIFT: NAVIGATING THE FEDERAL RESCHEDULING OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Expert Opinion Marijuana Follow Announced April 22, 2026, and effective April 28, 2026, the Justice Department (Attorney General) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued an order that rescheduled certain types of medical marijuana, on the federal level, from Schedule I to Schedule III of the CSA. 8 minute read June 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM

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