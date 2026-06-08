Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,205 in the last 365 days.

THE GREAT CANNABIS SHIFT: NAVIGATING THE FEDERAL RESCHEDULING OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Announced April 22, 2026, and effective April 28, 2026, the Justice Department (Attorney General) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued an order that rescheduled certain types of medical marijuana, on the federal level, from Schedule I to Schedule III of the CSA.

8 minute read June 05, 2026 at 09:00 AM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

THE GREAT CANNABIS SHIFT: NAVIGATING THE FEDERAL RESCHEDULING OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.