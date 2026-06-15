New Children’s Book ‘Walter the Woogobee’ Launches to Challenge Free-Falling Literacy Rates

Published by Indigo River Publishing, the new sci-fi children’s book uses a thrilling alien adventure to bring kids back to the bookshelf.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a period where reading for fun is at an all-time low, a new release, " Walter the Woogobee: The Vortex To Vidza ," invites children on an intergalactic adventure written by Brenda Beckelmen, a mother herself and an English language teacher, and beautifully illustrated by Julia Jochmann Recently, the National Literacy Trust found that 54% of American adults read below the sixth-grade level, and that 64% of fourth graders do not read proficiently. For children, it is no surprise, given that phones, tablets, and TV screens are competing for their attention. Though no one is more prepared to compete for children’s literacy than Walter the Woogobee and his shapeshifting, alien pup.The upcoming children’s book, Brenda Beckelmen whisks Walter and his friends through a vortex to mystical planets where they encounter anything but normal, such as wind that speaks and elephants that fly. Beckelmen’s creativity and Jochmann’s illustrations stretch the imagination, engaging children with compelling storytelling without the need for animations or screens.Beckelmen herself loved reading books as a kid, particularly adventure stories. It makes sense then that she would go on to write "Walter the Woogobee: The Vortex to Vidza." The story embodies the sense of adventure and wonder that speaks to a kid’s heart.The question is, will Walter make it home? We can’t say. However, he will bring children back to the bookshelf again and again."Walter the Woogobee: The Vortex To Vidza" is available now in hardcover and e-book.About Brenda Beckelmen:Brenda Beckelmen adored thrilling adventure stories as a kid, and that didn’t change as an adult. Though she is now a wife with adult kids, she enjoys dreaming up escapades for Walter off-world, eating dessert, and teaching young kids English.About Julia Jochmann:Julia Jochmann is a children’s book illustrator based in Germany, with roots in theatre. She designs posters, writes shows, and directs them, enjoying the colorful imagination of works made for young audiences. More of her work can be found at: https://www.juliart-illustration.com/ About Indigo River Publishing:Founded in 2012 and based in Pensacola, Florida, Indigo River Publishing is an independent, modern publisher partnering with authors to produce and distribute high-quality books with global reach. Through a selective and collaborative publishing model, Indigo River works closely with authors to develop impactful titles across fiction and nonfiction.Indigo River books are distributed worldwide through Simon & Schuster’s distribution network and Ingram Lightning Source, providing access to major bookstores, libraries, and online marketplaces around the world. The company is known for its author-centered approach, editorial excellence, and commitment to publishing books that inform, inspire, and endure.

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