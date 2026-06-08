Traffic Advisory - Intermittent Lane Closures on U.S. 41 and Edgewater Drive June 11-19

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 8, 2026) – U.S. 41 and Edgewater Drive will have intermittent lane closures 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 11 through, Friday, June 12, and again from Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19 for Walkers Service to install landscaping in the medians.

U.S. 41 between Harbor Boulevard and Forrest Nelson Boulevard

Edgewater Drive between Harbor Boulevard and Midway Boulevard

Travelers should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

For information, contact Lisa Walker, Walkers Service at 941-747-7740.

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