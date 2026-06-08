Landmarks to be Lit Orange & Blue for NBA Finals Game 3
Governor Kathy Hochul directed 11 New York State landmarks to illuminate in orange and blue this evening, Monday, June 8, ahead of tonight's NBA Finals Game 3 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.
“The Knicks have New York buzzing, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them home for Game 3,” Governor Hochul said. “Tonight, landmarks across the state will shine orange and blue as we cheer them on. Let’s go Knicks!”
The following 11 landmarks will be illuminated orange and blue this evening:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
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