Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of June 8th, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding two Subcommittee Hearings. Read more below.

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy is holding a hearing on legislation to advance efficient licensing reforms supporting reliable nuclear power.

DATE: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 TIME: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a hearing to examine various policies that increase price transparency and lower costs for patients and employees in the American health care system.