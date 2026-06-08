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Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of June 8th, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding two Subcommittee Hearings. Read more below.

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy is holding a hearing on legislation to advance efficient licensing reforms supporting reliable nuclear power.

  • DATE: Tuesday, June 9, 2026
  • TIME: 10:15 AM ET
  • LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a hearing to examine various policies that increase price transparency and lower costs for patients and employees in the American health care system.

  • DATE: Wednesday, June 10, 2026
  • TIME: 10:15 AM ET
  • LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

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Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of June 8th, 2026

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