MCON Names American Corporate Partners (ACP) Presenting Partner of the Military Impact Summit at MCON 2026

ACP Joins MCON's Premier Track for Leadership, Advocacy, and Partnership Programming

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCON , the premier convening platform for the military, veteran, and defense community, today announced that the Military Impact Summit at MCON 2026 will be presented in partnership with American Corporate Partners (ACP) , the national nonprofit that connects veterans and active-duty military spouses with mentors from thousands of America's top companies and, reflecting the evolving career interests of today's military community, dedicated mentor tracks across small business, government, and the nonprofit sector. The Military Impact Summit is MCON's leadership, advocacy, and partnership track, and ACP's role anchors that programming to one of the most effective career mentorship pipelines in the country. The Summit convenes inside MCON 2026, October 23–25 at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas, the national gathering for service members, veterans, military families, healthcare professionals, employers, advocates, and policymakers.The Real Problem Is UnderemploymentFor most veterans transitioning out of uniform, the first barrier is not unemployment. It is underemployment, landing a role that does not match the leadership, technical depth, or operational discipline that service builds. ACP was founded in 2008 to close that specific gap, one mentor and one career at a time.Since launch, ACP has connected more than 42,000 veterans and military spouses with business leaders from thousands of America's most recognized companies, including Disney, Lockheed Martin, USAA, and Wells Fargo. Ninety-eight percent of ACP alumni say they would recommend the program. ACP Protégés achieve substantial financial advancement through the program, securing an average starting salary of $105,000 when landing a job during their mentorship, which contributes to an average post-mentorship salary increase of $40,000+.Why This Partnership, Why NowThe military community is moving through one of the most consequential career transitions in a generation. The post-9/11 cohort is hitting mid-career. The all-volunteer force is being asked to do more with smaller numbers. Military spouses are sustaining professional careers across moves, deployments, base relocations, and assignments in remote duty-station “job deserts” where local employment is sparse. ACP's model — a yearlong, one-on-one mentorship with a named leader at a major corporation, or within the small business, government, and nonprofit sectors — addresses every part of that pressure.MCON exists to advance the people and organizations doing real work in the military and veteran space. ACP has been doing that work, quietly and at scale, for nearly two decades. Bringing the two together gives the MCON audience direct access to the mentorship pathway that has moved tens of thousands of careers forward, and it gives ACP a national stage in front of the audiences who most need to see it.“The Military Impact Summit exists to put the people and organizations shaping the future of service in the same room. ACP has spent nearly two decades quietly doing some of the most effective career work in the country — one mentor, one veteran, one military spouse at a time. Working with them as a partner is an alignment of mission. The MCON audience at the Military Impact Summit — employers, advocates, VSO leaders, policymakers — is exactly the community that should be standing behind what ACP has built. We’re proud to give that work a national stage,” said Waco Hoover, Co-Founder of MCON.“The challenge for veterans and military spouses isn’t finding a job, it’s finding a career that matches their true potential. By anchoring MCON’s Military Impact Summit, ACP can engage a broader network of employers, mentors, and community leaders who share our commitment to supporting military-connected talent, ensuring this world-class community has the direct bridge they deserve to long-term professional success,” said Sidney E. Goodfriend, Founder and Chairman of American Corporate Partners.The Military Impact Summit at MCON 2026The Military Impact Summit is MCON's leadership, advocacy, and partnership programming for those shaping the future of service. The Summit convenes corporate leaders, VSO directors, government officials, healthcare executives, and senior advocates inside the broader MCON 2026 experience. With ACP as presenting partner, the Summit becomes the throughline between national policy conversation and the mentorship pathway that has moved tens of thousands of veteran and military-spouse careers forward.MCON 2026 runs October 23–25 at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas. It is the fourth edition of the event and one of the nation's premier convening spaces for the military, veteran, and defense community. The 2026 edition coincides with the America250 commemoration year, a milestone moment for American service.ABOUT THE ORGANIZATIONSAbout MCONMCON was created by veterans to bring the military community together for an epic celebration. It's the only annual event celebrating what we love and miss about military culture. Our mission is to create community, facilitate connection and improve the well-being of those who served and their families. MCON brings together service members, veterans, military families, healthcare professionals, employers, advocates, and policymakers under one roof to advance the cause of those who serve and have served. Built on a mission of service, sacrifice, and culture, MCON creates programming that is both deeply personal and nationally significant: connecting individuals with resources, forging cross-sector partnerships, and catalyzing systemic change. MCON is more than an event platform; it is a movement. www.mcon.live About American Corporate Partners (ACP)American Corporate Partners is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to assisting transitioning service members, veterans, and active-duty military spouses find rewarding careers through one-on-one mentorship with business leaders from thousands of America's top companies. Founded in 2008 by Sidney E. Goodfriend, ACP's core Mentoring Program is free for eligible veterans and military spouses and is structured as a twelve-month, one-on-one mentorship built around the protégé's career goals. ACP Ventures supports veteran entrepreneurs through a yearlong mentorship with an industry expert, on-demand resources, and the ACP Village community. To date, more than 42,000 veterans and military spouses have participated in ACP's programs, with 98 percent of alumni recommending the program. www.acp-usa.org

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