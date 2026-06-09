'DISNEY WORLDS COLLIDE CONCERT TOUR' HEADS TO THE U.K. AND EUROPE FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN 2027

FEATURING STARS FROM THE “DESCENDANTS,” “ZOMBIES” AND “CAMP ROCK” FRANCHISES

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Disney Concerts, Disney+ and AEG Presents revealed the 2027 U.K. and European tour dates and on sale information for the "Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour," marking the production's first-ever run outside of North America. This follows a hugely successful North American debut in 2025 and the newly announced North America tour which begins September 25, 2026. Featuring stars from the "Descendants," "ZOMBIES," and "Camp Rock" film franchises, including Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Dara Reneé, Mekonnen Knife, Hudson Stone, Swayam Bhatia, Kiara Romero and Alexandro Byrd, the tour brings one of Disney's most popular live concert experiences to audiences overseas for the first time. The "Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour" will visit 10 cities across seven countries starting February 6, 2027 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time at www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com . VIP packages including opportunities to be part of the tour's cast Q&A will also be available.Last year’s “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” was a smashing success, thrilling sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas, was named the Top Family Tour of 2025 by “Billboard” Magazine, and was nominated for Top Family Tour of 2025 by Pollstar. The tour yielded a Disney+ Concert Special and the Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour – The Live Album.The global tour builds on that momentum. The all-new “Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour” brings together the worlds of “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES,” and for the very first time, “Camp Rock,” in an unforgettable new arena spectacular. A pop concert of the highest caliber, this year’s cast features an exceptionally talented lineup of Disney stars including Malachi Barton (“ZOMBIES 4,” “Camp Rock 3”), Liamani Segura (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” “Camp Rock 3”), Dara Reneé (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”), Mekonnen Knife (“ZOMBIES 4”), Hudson Stone (“Camp Rock 3”), Swayam Bhatia (“ZOMBIES 4”), Kiara Romero (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”), and Alexandro Byrd (“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”). Fans will experience an evening packed with hit songs from all three franchises brought together in a brand-new production with fresh mashups and fan favorite songs. Next-level choreography and electrifying special effects create an evening filled with nonstop delight, fan interactions, and nostalgia. Come dressed as your favorite character, sing along all night, and experience the music and moments from “Descendants,” “ZOMBIES” and “Camp Rock” colliding on stage in this all-new concert experience.The “Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour” is produced by Disney Concerts and is promoted by AEG Presents.The 2027 “Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour” U.K. and European schedule includes:February 6 - Dublin, IE - 3ArenaFebruary 9 - Glasgow, UK - OVO HydroFebruary 10 - Manchester, UK - AO ArenaFebruary 12 - Birmingham, UK - bp pulse LIVEFebruary 13 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaFebruary 15 & 16 - London, UK - The O2February 18 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS ArenaFebruary 19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo DomeFebruary 21 - Paris, FR - Accor ArenaFebruary 24 - Madrid, ES - Movistar ArenaFor additional details, please visit: www.WorldsCollideTourEurope.com Note to media: press assets are available to view and download here SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: @DisneyPlusuk | @Disneyclubuk | @DisneyDescendants | @DisneyZombies | @CampRockMovie | @DisneyMusic | @DisneyConcertsFacebook: @DisneyClubUK | @DisneyMusic | @DisneyConcertsTikTok: | @DisneyDescendants | @DisneyZombiesMovie | @DisneyMusic | @DisneyConcertsYouTube: | @DisneyMusicVevo | @DisneyChannelMusicX: @DisneyPlus | @DisneyChannel | @DisneyMusic | @DisneyConcertsABOUT DISNEY CONCERTS:Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras, choruses and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts’ concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live-to-picture” film concerts, and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts that range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choirs. Showcasing concerts from the largest movie franchises in the world and the most iconic studios in entertainment –Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and National Geographic – Disney Concerts delivers world-class specialty entertainment, from bespoke performances to blockbuster hits, classics to seasonal favorites, in many of the world’s leading venues. Current and upcoming titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Infinity Saga Concert Experience, Black Panther, Moana, Frozen, The Lion King, Coco, Waiting to Exhale, Disney Princess: The Concert, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Toy Story, Edward Scissorhands, Home Alone 2, and the hit Worlds Collide tours. For more information visit www.disneyconcerts.com ABOUT AEG PRESENTS:Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com

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