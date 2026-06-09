The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis Welcomes Health and Fitness Studios Discover Strength and The Pilates Perspective

Considered to be the “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, The Meadows features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Pilates Perspective offers Reformer Pilates, Mat Pilates, Yoga and Sculpt classes led by a team of five experienced and certified instructors. Discover Strength is an evidence-based strength training studio offering 30-minute personalized training sessions twice per week. Every session is led by expert, educated trainers, ensuring clients receive safe, effective, and efficient workouts.

Two new tenants bring science-backed fitness and community-centered movement to Lake Saint Louis

Health and wellness have always been central to how our community lives and gathers, and these two studios embody that spirit.” — Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO at Cohen Equities

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis , a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities, is pleased to announce the arrival of two new health and fitness businesses. Discover Strength and The Pilates Perspective are open and welcoming new clients for a free introductory workout or class. The two studios join The Meadows’ curated mix of more than 30 local businesses and national retailers, further cementing the center’s reputation as the “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis, where community, wellness and everyday life come together.Discover Strength offers a smarter way to work out, saving clients from wasted hours in the gym so they can get back to their busy lives. The Lake Saint Louis studio is owned by longtime Lake Saint Louis residents Jason and Jen Rezabek. Jen, a licensed physical therapist with nearly two decades of clinical experience, holds a master’s degree in physical therapy from Maryville University of Saint Louis. Together, the Rezabeks are the first to bring the Discover Strength franchise model to Missouri.Discover Strength is built around three core principles: efficient 30-minute workouts twice per week, evidence-based programming, and expert-educated trainers who hold four-year degrees and advanced certifications in exercise science and related fields. Clients choose between one-on-one personal training and small-group training sessions, both led by certified exercise physiologists. The studio also partners with Truemed, which allows members to use HSA and FSA dollars to pay for sessions.“Lake Saint Louis is our home, and bringing Discover Strength here is a dream we’ve been working toward for years,” said Jen Rezabek, co-owner of Discover Strength Lake Saint Louis. “I’ve spent nearly two decades seeing firsthand what happens when people don’t strength train: muscle loss, injury, decline. Discover Strength’s evidence-based model is exactly what this community needs. It’s 30 minutes, twice a week, with an expert who actually understands the science. We can’t wait to show Lake Saint Louis what’s possible.”Discover Strength offers a free introductory workout for new clients. Appointments can be scheduled at discoverstrength.com/lakestlouis. There are no long-term contracts and no initiation or cancellation fees. Studio hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call (636) 216-7577 or visit discoverstrength.com/lakestlouis.The Pilates Perspective was founded by Becky Noto, a fitness professional and Pilates instructor with nearly 20 years of experience. Noto launched the studio to meet a clear and growing demand for Reformer Pilates in the Lake Saint Louis area and to create a space rooted in community, belonging and purposeful movement.As a contemporary studio, The Pilates Perspective honors the foundational principles of Joseph Pilates’ original method — Breath, Centering, Concentration, Control, Precision and Flow — while thoughtfully evolving its practice to incorporate modern, science-backed movement progressions. The studio offers Reformer Pilates alongside a variety of mat-based classes, including Mat Pilates, Yoga, and Sculpt. A team of five instructors with specialized certifications ensures that every client receives expert guidance regardless of fitness level or prior experience.“After nearly 20 years of teaching Pilates, I knew exactly what was missing in this area: a studio where the method is taught with real depth and where showing up feels welcoming,” said Noto. “The Meadows made perfect sense. The walkability, the entrepreneurial spirit, and the neighbors who genuinely support each other all mirror exactly what I want to build inside the studio.”The studio offers one free intro class for new guests. Unlimited monthly reformer and mat memberships are available, or customers can purchase class packages ranging from one to twenty visits. Classes begin as early as 5:30 a.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on weekdays. Saturday morning classes are also available. For more information or to book a session, call (314) 266-8889 or visit thepilatesperspective.net.“We are pleased to welcome Discover Strength and The Pilates Perspective to The Meadows,” said Meir Cohen, Chairman & CEO of Cohen Equities. “Health and wellness have always been central to how our community lives and gathers, and these two studios embody that spirit. Jason, Jen, and Becky are exactly the kind of passionate, community-minded business owners who make The Meadows a destination worth returning to, and we look forward to seeing both studios thrive.”The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is also home to the popular Summerfest free concert series, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers and Artists Market, and a diverse range of dining, shopping, and entertainment.About Discover StrengthDiscover Strength (Suite 110) is an evidence-based strength training studio offering 30-minute personalized training sessions twice per week. Every session is led by expert, educated trainers, ensuring clients receive safe, effective, and efficient workouts. The Lake Saint Louis location, owned by Jason and Jen Rezabek, is the first Discover Strength franchise in Missouri. For more information, visit discoverstrength.com/lakestlouis.About The Pilates PerspectiveThe Pilates Perspective (Suite 214) is an independently owned Pilates and movement studio located at The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis. Founded by Becky Noto, a fitness professional with nearly 20 years of experience, the studio offers Reformer Pilates, Mat Pilates, Yoga, and Sculpt classes led by a team of five experienced and certified instructors. Rooted in classical Pilates principles and enriched by a contemporary approach, The Pilates Perspective is committed to building a welcoming community where clients of all fitness levels can feel empowered and supported. For more information, visit thepilatesperspective.net.About The Meadows at Lake Saint LouisThe Meadows at Lake Saint Louis is a premier outdoor lifestyle and entertainment destination owned and managed by Cohen Equities. The “downtown” of Lake Saint Louis features a range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. The Meadows frequently hosts community events, including the popular Thursday night Summerfest free concert series, the Lake Saint Louis Farmers’ Market, and holiday events with Santa. To view a directory of businesses located at The Meadows, visit https://themeadowsatlsl.com/shop/

The Meadows at Lake Saint Louis

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