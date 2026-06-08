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Hearing – C-5705 – Windstream Nebraska, Little Rock, AR Deregulation (Lincoln Exchange)

In the matter of the application of Windstream Nebraska, Little Rock, Arkansas, seeking authority to deregulate its Lincoln exchange.

This meeting is subject to the Open Meetings Act.
Remote access to the meeting will be available via WebEx or by telephone.
The Commission WebEx may be accessed by the following link: https://psc.nebraska.gov/stream      
Those wishing to attend anonymously may use "anonymous" for their name and "a@b.com" for their email address.
To attend by telephone, dial 1-408-418-9388, then enter 2485 596 7539# when prompted for an access code.
Visit the PSC Meeting/Hearing information page for additional details.

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Hearing – C-5705 – Windstream Nebraska, Little Rock, AR Deregulation (Lincoln Exchange)

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