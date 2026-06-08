California leads the nation in job creation

“California’s workforce is one of the state’s greatest strengths and a key reason our economy continues to grow and adapt. California workers are powering the industries shaping the future of the national economy,” said California Labor Secretary Stewart Knox

A resilient economy amid slower national growth

While national job growth slowed considerably in early 2026, California continued to outpace the nation in year-over-year payroll job growth.

Newly released Employment Development Department data shows California added 97,200 jobs since the start of 2026, an average of 24,300 jobs per month through April. California also recorded a year-over-year increase of 101,500 nonfarm jobs from April 2025 to April 2026, a 0.56 percent gain that exceeded the national rate.

California is also continuing to invest in the workforce and industries driving long-term economic growth. In 2025 alone, the state trained more than 142,000 workers and helped create more than 61,000 new jobs in strategic industry sectors through the California Jobs First initiative. This first-of-its-kind initiative will continue to advance high-impact projects and spur business development across California’s 13 economic regions.

California’s Long-Term Job Growth

California employers have added approximately 1.8 million jobs since 2016, accounting for roughly 12 percent of all U.S. job growth during that period. The state’s economy continues to be powered by major employment sectors, including technology, health care, logistics, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Even as national job growth slowed in early 2026, California continued to lead the nation in both total job gains and year-over-year payroll growth. Additional labor market data and monthly employment reports are available through the Employment Development Department’s Labor Market Information Division at https://labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov/.

California’s Economic Dominance

California’s economy continues to outperform both the nation and global competitors. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found that California’s gross domestic product reached $4.3 trillion in 2025, representing 14 percent of the entire U.S. economy. Over the past 25 years, California’s economy has grown by 90 percent, significantly outpacing national growth of 69 percent.

The Golden State is also driving national economic momentum. According to a recent Bloomberg analysis, California generated 40 percent of the U.S. stock market growth while accounting for less than 12 percent of the nation’s population and captured two-thirds of all U.S. venture capital.