Chairman Cassidy, Hassan, Colleagues Introduce Historic Bill to Improve Child Literacy

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jim Banks (R-IN), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Tim Scott (R-SC), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) introduced the Reading Excellence and Achievement for Development (READ) Act to improve all children’s ability to read, empowering them to achieve the American Dream.

“Capable students are dropping out of high school simply because they were never taught how to read. Children with dyslexia are extremely bright, but without early testing and proper resources, they are being left behind,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Let’s learn from states like Louisiana and implement proven reforms so every child has the power to read and reach their full potential.”

“In the greatest country in the world, we cannot resign ourselves to the fact that many children still struggle to read at grade level and that only one in three students leave high school as proficient readers,” said Senator Hassan. “This bipartisan bill will build on the extensive research that shows how students learn to read most effectively and will help make those tools available for teachers to use in their classrooms. We must come together to prioritize our children’s success, and I urge my colleagues to work with me on this bipartisan effort.”

"There's no skill more fundamental than reading," said Senator Hickenlooper. "Literacy programs are some of the best investments we can make for kids, and for Colorado's future."

“Literacy is one of the most valuable tools in life we can give students, but our nation is seeing a decline in reading outcomes,” said Senator Scott. “The READ Act strengthens federal literacy grants and helps our education system return to proven, evidence-based reading practices, which is especially important for kids growing up in low-income communities like I did. This bill is about making sure our youth have the high-quality education they deserve to succeed in life and unlock their God-given potential.”

“I am the product of a good public education, and every kid deserves that. If we want our kids to get ahead, we need to invest in the teachers, parents, and schools helping them get there,” said Senator Kelly. “This bill is a step towards every kid having an opportunity to succeed, whether they want to join the military, go into public service, or just a build a good life.”

This legislation aims to address the national literacy crisis by strengthening evidence-based literacy instruction, requiring early literacy screening, and empowering states, local communities, and parents with more resources.

Background:

As Chairman, Cassidy is leading efforts to improve literacy and expand children’s opportunities to reach their potential. He introduced his 21st Century Dyslexia Act, legislation that incorporates the modern, scientific understanding of dyslexia into federal statute and prevents the harm unidentified dyslexia can inflict on young students.

Cassidy also raised concerns over the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) results revealing the lowest average 12th-grade reading scores since the exam began in 1992. Cassidy recently led a roundtable discussion with parents to support students with dyslexia. Additionally, Cassidy released a report outlining his proposals to fix America’s broken education system and improve child literacy rates.

Read the full bill text here.

Read the full one-pager here.

Read the full section-by-section here.

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