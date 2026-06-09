TrustLogix Named to Database Trends and Applications Magazine’s 2026 DBTA100: The Companies That Matter Most in Data

TrustLogix 2026 DBTA 100

TrustLogix's AI agent data security platform has been named to the 2026 DBTA 100, recognized among the top 100 companies shaping the future of data

Our customers are accelerating AI adoption. They need security that moves at machine speed, not something bolted on after the fact. TrustLogix makes that possible.” — Ron Longo, CEO, TrustLogix

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustLogix , the AI agent data security and governance platform purpose-built for enterprise data environments, today announced its inclusion in the 2026 DBTA 100 , Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) magazine's annual list of the most influential companies in data. The DBTA 100 recognizes hardware, software, and service providers driving their customers' data-driven futures across the full spectrum of the data industry."The big data and analytics space continue to be shaken up by the increasing pressure to integrate AI into the business. However, diving headfirst without guardrails can be a high-stakes introduction to artificial intelligence. It all comes down to trust: trust in data, trust in technology solutions, and trust in each other," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, Database Trends and Applications. "To help bring new resources and innovation to light, each year, Database Trends and Applications magazine showcases the DBTA 100, a list of forward-thinking companies seeking to expand what's possible with data for their customers."AI Adoption Is Outpacing Enterprise Data SecurityTrustLogix joins a field of 100 companies selected for their innovation and impact across AI, cloud data platforms, analytics, and data management. The recognition comes as enterprises face mounting pressure to deploy AI at scale while keeping sensitive data secure. AI adoption has outpaced traditional access controls: according to the IBM/Ponemon Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, 97% of organizations that experienced an AI-related breach lacked proper AI access controls.The same report found that organizations using AI and automation in security reduced breach costs by an average of $1.9 million compared to those that did not. Security that accelerates AI adoption, rather than slowing it, is no longer optional. It is a business requirement.TrustLogix: AI Agent Data Security Built Inside the Data LayerTrustLogix addresses this gap directly. The platform operates inside the enterprise data layer, enforcing policy at the point of data access across Snowflake, Databricks, and other cloud-native environments. Its three core products, TrustDSPM, TrustAccess, and TrustAI, work together to deliver real-time visibility, dynamic access controls, and a policy control plane purpose-built for AI agent workflows.Organizations using TrustLogix have achieved measurable results: 30% productivity gains, 50% faster data product rollout, and remediation times reduced from weeks to minutes.Industry Recognition Across AI Data Security"Being named to the DBTA 100 reflects the urgency enterprises are placing on AI data security," said Ron Longo, CEO of TrustLogix. "Our customers are accelerating AI adoption. They need security that moves at machine speed, not something bolted on after the fact. TrustLogix makes that possible."The DBTA 100 inclusion follows TrustLogix's recognition as a Challenger and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Data Security Posture Management 2026, where the platform was cited for its AI risk analysis capabilities and real-time enforcement architecture.View the full DBTA 100 2026 list at dbta.com To learn more about TrustLogix, visit trustlogix.ai.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the DBTA 100? The DBTA 100 is an annual list published by Database Trends and Applications magazine recognizing the 100 most influential hardware, software, and service providers shaping the future of data. Companies are selected for their innovation and impact across AI, cloud platforms, analytics, and data management.What is TrustLogix? TrustLogix is an AI agent data security platform built inside the enterprise data layer. It delivers data security posture management (DSPM), dynamic access controls, and AI agent policy enforcement across hybrid, multi-platform environments including Snowflake and Databricks.What is AI agent data security? AI agent data security is the practice of enforcing policy-driven access controls on the data that AI agents, models, and pipelines can access. TrustLogix enforces these controls at the point of data access, in real time, ensuring AI systems can only access data the requesting user or agent is authorized to see.Why does AI adoption create data security risks? According to the IBM/Ponemon Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025, 97% of organizations that experienced an AI-related breach lacked proper AI access controls. AI agents often operate with over-privileged credentials, creating exposure across sensitive data including PII, PHI, and financial records.About TrustLogixTrustLogix is the AI Control Plane for the Enterprise, giving security, AI, and data teams the controls to deploy AI at scale with confidence. Unlike solutions that operate at the model or orchestration layer, TrustLogix enforces fine-grained control at run-time on the data layer, intercepting every agent tool call and data request in real time across LangChain, Palantir Foundry, NVIDIA NeMo, AWS Agentcore, Snowflake Cortex, Databricks, and more. One kill switch gives security teams instant, enterprise-wide control to pause or terminate rogue agent access in seconds, without impacting other agents, apps, or users. Trusted by enterprises in financial services, healthcare, and technology. For more information, visit trustlogix.ai.

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