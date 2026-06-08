Derby Barracks / Possession of Cocaine / Unauthorized Possession of Prescriptions / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:25A5003052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2026 @ 1521 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Unauthorized Possession of Prescription Drugs, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Robert Elliot

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT

ACCUSED: Allie Duda

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT

ACCUSED: Lucrezia Lachapelle

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/04/2026 at approximately 1521 hours, Troopers stopped a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 for a motor vehicle violation on Main St, Orleans, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Robert Elliot (63) from Glover, VT. Additionally identified in the motor vehicle was Lucrezia Lachapelle (52) of Lyndon, VT. Lachapelle had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

Troopers identified indicators of narcotics and subsequent investigation led Troopers to arrest Elliot for possession of cocaine and another occupant Allie Duda (39) for possession of regulated drugs without a prescription. Elliot and Duda were issued a citation for Orleans County Superior Court and released.

Robert Elliot

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0830 Hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Allie Duda

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0830 Hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Lucrezia Lachapelle

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov