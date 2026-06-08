Derby Barracks / Possession of Cocaine / Unauthorized Possession of Prescriptions / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5003052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2026 @ 1521 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Orleans
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine, Unauthorized Possession of Prescription Drugs, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Robert Elliot
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glover, VT
ACCUSED: Allie Duda
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morristown, VT
ACCUSED: Lucrezia Lachapelle
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/04/2026 at approximately 1521 hours, Troopers stopped a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 for a motor vehicle violation on Main St, Orleans, VT. Troopers identified the operator as Robert Elliot (63) from Glover, VT. Additionally identified in the motor vehicle was Lucrezia Lachapelle (52) of Lyndon, VT. Lachapelle had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
Troopers identified indicators of narcotics and subsequent investigation led Troopers to arrest Elliot for possession of cocaine and another occupant Allie Duda (39) for possession of regulated drugs without a prescription. Elliot and Duda were issued a citation for Orleans County Superior Court and released.
Robert Elliot
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Allie Duda
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Lucrezia Lachapelle
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov
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