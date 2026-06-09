Total Sport Solutions Brings Olympic-Grade Hardwood to Shoot 360's Ontario Debut

TSS Pickleball Logo Interior of the new Shoot 360 Courts in Oakville

They're bringing something genuinely new to Ontario, and the courts we've installed are built to keep up with every athlete who walks through that door.” — Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions

OAKVILLE, ONT, CANADA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoot 360, the AI-powered basketball training concept with more than 50 locations across the United States, has officially opened its first Ontario location in Oakville. At 11 AI-driven training stations across two full courts, the Oakville facility is the second-largest Shoot 360 location in North America. Total Sport Solutions (TSS) supplied and installed the Junckers Clip System throughout. The floor meets FIBA standards for ball bounce, shock absorption, vertical deformation, and traction, the same performance criteria used to certify courts at the highest levels of international basketball.The installation required a precision that goes beyond a typical court build. Each playing surface carries three separate sets of three-point lines: high school, FIBA, and NBA specifications, spanning both metric and imperial measurements. Getting every line accurate across all surfaces was as demanding as any technical challenge TSS has taken on."Shoot 360 is exactly the kind of partner we love working with. They have high standards, and so do we. They're bringing something genuinely new to Ontario, and the courts we've installed are built to keep up with every athlete who walks through that door, from kids just picking up the game to players training at an elite level." said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions.Junckers hardwood has been installed at Olympic competition venues and is used at elite facilities worldwide. It is also the preferred flooring across Shoot 360's US locations."Shoot 360 is the gold standard in basketball training, and Junckers is their preferred flooring across the United States. Total Sport Solutions is proud to bring that same continuity and quality to Oakville, and we look forward to working with them as the brand continues to grow in Canada." said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions.For the young athletes in Halton , Peel, and surrounding regions who will train here regularly, the surface matters beyond performance. Growing joints absorb significant impact during high-repetition training, and a floor built to professional standards provides consistent response and reduces cumulative stress over time.The Oakville location is now open to the public.About Total Sport Solutions Total Sport Solutions (TSS) is a Canadian leader in sport surface installation, serving homeowners, schools, recreation facilities, and municipalities across the country. TSS is the Official Court Supplier of Pickleball Ontario through 2026 and the Official Flooring Partner of the Canadian National Pickleball League.

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