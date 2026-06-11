COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES NAMES MARK-ANTHONY BROWN CHAIR OF PHILANTHROPIC ADVISORY COUNCIL

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Mark-Anthony Brown

Mark-Anthony Brown, VP of Global Commercial Banking at Bank of America, Has Served on the Community Foundation’s Philanthropic Advisory Council Since 2021

Since joining the PAC, Mark-Anthony has brought valuable insight, strong leadership, and a deep understanding of philanthropy and wealth planning.” — Kari Oeltjen, Director for Philanthropic Services at CFPBMC

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues, has named Mark-Anthony Brown Chair of its Philanthropic Advisory Council (PAC). The PAC is a network of trusted professionals who provide strategic guidance and thought leadership to help the Community Foundation better serve its clients and the broader community.Mark-Anthony Brown is Vice President of Global Commercial Banking at Bank of America in West Palm Beach, where he works with corporate clients and business owners on growth strategies, expansion planning, and long-term wealth management. Through his relationship-driven approach, Mark-Anthony Brown helps entrepreneurs and business leaders navigate complex financial decisions while encouraging thoughtful conversations around legacy planning, philanthropy, and community impact.A member of the Community Foundation’s PAC since 2021, Mark-Anthony Brown is passionate about helping individuals and families create meaningful charitable legacies. He believes philanthropy is a powerful tool for aligning financial success with personal values and strengthening the communities where people live and work.“Our Philanthropic Advisory Council is fortunate to have Mark-Anthony Brown as its new Chair,” said Kari Oeltjen, Director for Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Since joining the PAC, Mark-Anthony has brought valuable insight, strong leadership, and a deep understanding of philanthropy and wealth planning. His passion for helping individuals and families create meaningful charitable legacies makes him an outstanding leader for the Council, and we look forward to the impact he will continue to make throughout our community.”To learn more about the Community Foundation PAC, please visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/philanthropic-advisory-council/ About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Community Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $300 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

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