Closed Session: Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.

Upon motion by Trustee Rock, seconded by Trustee Bodnaruk and following a roll call vote, the Elected Members of the Board of Trustees went into closed session pursuant to §2(c)(3) of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk, Dr. Fred Giertz (via zoom), Dr. Steven Rock, Mr. Collin Van Meter, and Mr. Antonio Vasquez (via zoom).

Others present: Mr. Michael Calabrese, Foley and Lardner.

The trustees went into closed session at 2:25 p.m.