Closed Session: Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes
The meeting of the of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1:00 p.m.
Upon motion by Trustee Rock, seconded by Trustee Bodnaruk and following a roll call vote, the Elected Members of the Board of Trustees went into closed session pursuant to §2(c)(3) of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk, Dr. Fred Giertz (via zoom), Dr. Steven Rock, Mr. Collin Van Meter, and Mr. Antonio Vasquez (via zoom).
Others present: Mr. Michael Calabrese, Foley and Lardner.
The trustees went into closed session at 2:25 p.m.
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