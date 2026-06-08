Closed Session: Board of Trustees Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

The SURS Board of Trustees went into closed session at 11:30 a.m.

The following trustees were present: Mr. Andriy Bodnaruk, Ms. Jamie-Clare Flaherty (via zoom), Dr. Fred Giertz (via zoom), Mr. Scott Hendrie, Mr. John Lyons; chair, Mr. Pranav Kothari, Dr. Steven Rock, Mr. Collin Van Meter, Mr. Antonio Vasquez (via zoom) and Mr. Mitch Vogel.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Mr. Michael Schlachter, Chief Investment Officer; Ms. Annette Ackerman, Ms. Chelsea McCarty, and Ms. Kelly Carson, Executive Assistants; and Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley.