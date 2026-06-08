Closed Session: Investment Committee Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the of the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk, Ms. Jamie-Clare Flaherty (via zoom) Dr. Fred Giertz (via zoom), Mr. Scott Hendrie, chair, Mr. John Lyons, Mr. Pranav Kothari, Dr. Steven Rock, Mr. Antonio Vasquez (via zoom), Mr. Collin Van Meter, and Mr. Mitch Vogel.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Mr. Michael Schlachter, Chief Investment Officer (CIO); Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Jessica Pickens, Mr. Alex Ramos, Mr. Joe Duncan and Mr. Shane Willoughby, Sr. Investment Officers; Mr. Brian DeLoriea, Investment Officer; Ms. Stephany Brinkman, Ms. Stephanie Jeffries, Mr. Al Lund, and Mr. Darian Saracevic, Investment Analysts; Ms. Tracy Bennett, Compliance Analyst; Mr. Jefferey Saiger, Chief Technology Officer; Ms. Anna Dempsy, Investment Counsel; Ms. Tara Myers, Chief Financial Officer; Ms. Jackie Hohn, Chief Internal Auditor; Ms. Nichole Hemming, Chief Human Resources Officer; Ms. Kristen Houch, Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations; Ms. Kelly Carson, Ms. Chelsea McCarty and Ms. Annette Ackerman, Executive Assistants; Mr. Colin Bebee, and Mr. David Sancewich, Meketa; Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley.