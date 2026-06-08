Closed Session: Investment Committee Meeting Minutes

The meeting of the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees of the State Universities Retirement System (SURS) convened on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m.

The SURS Investment Committee went into closed session at 10:08 a.m.

The following trustees were present: Dr. Andriy Bodnaruk, Dr. Fred Giertz, Mr. Scott Hendrie, chair, Mr. John Lyons, Mr. Pranav Kothari, Mr. Herbert Pitman, Dr. Steven Rock, Mr. Collin Van Meter, and Mr. Antonio Vasquez.

Others present: Ms. Suzanne Mayer, Executive Director; Mr. Michael Schlachter, Chief Investment Officer (CIO); Ms. Bianca Green, General Counsel; Ms. Jessica Pickens, Mr. Joe Duncan and Mr. Shane Willoughby, Sr. Investment Officers; Mr. Al Lund, and Mr. Darian Saracevic, Investment Analysts; Ms. Anna Dempsy, Investment Counsel; Ms. Kristen Houch, Director of Legislative and Stakeholder Relations; Ms. Kelly Carson, Executive Assistant; Mr. Michael Calabrese of Foley; Mr. Munir Iman and Ms. Christine Mays of Callan.