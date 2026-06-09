Minyard Morris Named Corporate Impact Partner for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

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Southern California’s preeminent family law firm recognized for its philanthropy and volunteerism in support of Orange County’s food security efforts.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is significant to our firm, and we are honored to be designated as a Corporate Impact Partner.” — Mark Minyard, Founding Partner at Minyard Morris

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minyard Morris , a leading Newport Beach, California-based family law firm, was named Corporate Impact Partner by Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm’s extraordinary commitment to community welfare and its sustained leadership in the fight against regional food insecurity."The Second Harvest Food Bank is significant to our firm, and we are honored to be designated as a Corporate Impact Partner," says Mark Minyard, Founding Partner at Minyard Morris. "The people at our firm are driven to be locally invested and are personally involved in the welfare of our communities."The Corporate Impact Partner designation is reserved for organizations that demonstrate a multi-layered commitment to the Food Bank’s mission through financial contributions, volunteerism, and advocacy. While many professional organizations participate in charitable drives, Minyard Morris has reached a level of philanthropic integration that is unique among Orange County law firms.Mr. Minyard’s personal dedication to this cause is further evidenced by his role as Co-Chair—alongside his English Cream Golden Retriever, Charlie—of the “Food From The Bar” campaign. Now in its 10th year, this legal-industry initiative is projected to raise well over $200,000 in 2026, with an ambitious near-term goal of $500,000 to support Second Harvest’s operations. The campaign is driven by a dedicated board of lawyers and legal professionals focused on leveraging the "Gold Standard" of professional success to serve those in need.The firm's hands-on approach extends beyond the boardroom. Throughout the year, Minyard Morris attorneys and staff, often accompanied by their families, volunteer at the Second Harvest warehouse to pack boxes and prepare food for distribution."We value our deep connection to Orange County," says Jonathan Little, Senior Trial Attorney at Minyard Morris. "While we serve people as attorneys, we value our civic-minded service, standing side-by-side with others, like Girl Scout troops and others making a difference.”This recognition follows a recent feature in the Orange County Business Journal and The Daily Journal, where Mr. Minyard and the Executive Director, Claudia Keller, of Second Harvest discussed the critical role of corporate partnerships in maintaining the county’s social safety net. For Minyard Morris, the Corporate Impact Partnership is not just an accolade, but a continuation of a legacy that has seen the firm contribute over $2 million in charitable donations to local organizations throughout its nearly 50-year history.About Minyard MorrisMinyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. Our family law attorneys represent clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency, within the framework of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for nearly 50 years, drawing from over 350 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients’ issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client’s best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules, the thinking of local judicial officers, and truly understands local practice and politics. Based on its client centric focus, Minyard Morris does not accept cases filed outside Orange County for any reason. They assist clients in finding the best lawyer for their matter in the county where the case was filed. There are no exceptions.

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