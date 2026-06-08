Governor Ivey Invites Alabamians to Cast a Line on Free Fishing Day

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced that on Saturday, June 13, 2026, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters, including both freshwater and saltwater. Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license.

“There’s something special about a day spent on the water, and in Alabama, we are blessed with some of the finest fishing anywhere in America,” said Governor Ivey. “As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Free Fishing Day is a great example of how the simple traditions that have brought generations together are still some of our very best. Whether you are introducing a child to their very first cast or simply enjoying the beauty the good Lord gave us, I encourage folks across our state to grab a rod, head outdoors and get to the waters.”

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources encourages both seasoned anglers and first-time fishermen to take advantage of this annual tradition

“Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has never experienced casting a line to give it a try,” said Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Commissioner Chris Blankenship. “Fishing provides many mental and physical health benefits as well as access to a sustainable, healthy source of protein. It’s also a great way for families to spend time together outdoors. We encourage anyone with an interest in fishing to take advantage of this outdoor recreation opportunity.”

Free Fishing Day takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. Saltwater anglers will not need a saltwater fishing license or reef fish endorsement on June 13. Fishing license and reef fish endorsement requirements will be in effect for the remainder of the year.

Alabama’s State Public Fishing Lakes still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits. Anglers looking for a new public fishing spot are encouraged to explore the fishing section of www.outdooralabama.com.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Parks, State Lands, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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