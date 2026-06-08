IAM Western Territory Organizing Blitz Builds Momentum at City of Long Beach

The IAM Western Territory recently completed a highly successful internal organizing blitz at the City of Long Beach, signing up 147 new dues-paying members in just three days through coordinated outreach efforts across the city.

The organizing effort led by IAM International Representative Ryan Carrillo brought together 13 teams and 28 workers and staff who conducted worksite visits, new employee orientations, and sidewalk conversations throughout the City of Long Beach. The campaign demonstrated the growing strength and solidarity of IAM members while continuing to build worker power across the city.

“This organizing blitz showed what can be accomplished when IAM members and staff come together with a shared commitment to growing our union,” said IAM Western Territory General Vice President Robert “Bobby” Martinez. “Every conversation, every worksite visit, and every new member strengthens our collective voice and helps build a stronger future for workers throughout Long Beach.”

“Workers are joining the IAM because they understand the value of having a strong union fighting alongside them,” said Carrillo. “A union provides workers with protections on the job, a stronger voice in the workplace, and the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and their families. The conversations we had throughout Long Beach showed that workers want to stand together and be part of something bigger.”

The success of the organizing blitz was made possible through the support and leadership of the IAM Western Territory, IAM Air Transport Territory General Vice President Richie Johnsen, and IAM Organizing Department Director Mike Evans.

Special recognition also goes to IAM Assistant Organizing Director Juan Eldridge for coordinating a dynamic team of organizers to assist with the effort, including IAM International Representative Fabian Liendo, Assistant Organizers Lisa Ferm, Adrian Marquez, Thomas O’Bryant, and Craig Garrett, whose dedication and hard work were instrumental throughout the campaign.

In addition, IAM Western Territory Assistant Organizer Darren White and District 142 Organizer Harriet DeBaca played a pivotal role in signing up new members at airport locations and worksites throughout the city.

The IAM also recognizes the leadership and support provided by IAM District 947 President and Directing Business Representative Sal Vásquez, Business Representative Jenifer Friesen, Carla Pulido, and Sashi Muralidham, along with IAM Western Territory International Representative Ashley Gunkle and Assistant Organizer Danny Johnsen, for their professionalism, commitment, and dedication to strengthening the union.

The organizing blitz reflects the IAM Union’s continued commitment to building solidarity, increasing membership engagement, and strengthening the collective voice of workers throughout the City of Long Beach.