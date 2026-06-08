Navy Chaplain Receives Two National Awards for Excellence in Ministry

NEWPORT, R.I. — For many military chaplains, success is measured not by medals or accolades, but by the lives they impact. For Lt. Kwee Say, a chaplain assigned to the Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) in Newport, that commitment to serving others has recently been recognized on a national stage - twice.

Within the span of a month, Lt. Say received two prestigious awards honoring excellence in military chaplaincy, leadership, and pastoral care.

Most recently, she was selected as the recipient of the Joshua L. Goldberg Award, an honor recognizing chaplains who exemplify a deep commitment to serving people of all faith traditions.

Named after Capt. Joshua L. Goldberg, the first rabbi commissioned as a Navy chaplain during World War II, the award carries a legacy of breaking barriers and building bridges. Capt. Goldberg was the first Jewish chaplain to attain the rank of captain and receive the Legion of Merit. He became widely respected for conducting interfaith services and ministering to service members regardless of their religious affiliation.

The award recognizes chaplains who embody that same spirit of inclusion, compassion, and dedication. "My approach begins with listening and building relationships," said Lt. Say, reflecting on her interfaith work. "Whether they identify as Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, another faith tradition, or no faith at all, every individual deserves dignity, respect, and compassionate care. Chaplains have the unique privilege of creating space for healing, reflection, and resilience, regardless of an individual's faith background."

Just weeks before receiving the Goldberg Award, Lt. Say was honored with the Lorraine K. Potter Military Chaplaincy Merit Award, presented by the American Baptist Home Mission Societies (ABHMS) on April 22, 2026. The honor is deeply personal for Lt. Say, who is an ordained minister in both the American Baptist Churches USA and the Karen Baptist Churches USA.

The award recognizes exemplary leadership, pastoral care, spiritual support, and service within the United States military chaplaincy community. Named after the Rev. Dr. Lorraine K. Potter, a pioneering leader in military chaplaincy, the award celebrates chaplains who demonstrate exceptional commitment to caring for service members and their families.

Receiving both awards in such a short period is a remarkable achievement, but colleagues say the recognition reflects years of dedication rather than a single moment of success. For Lt. Say, however, the honors are entirely shared.

"I was deeply humbled and genuinely surprised," Lt. Say said. "Ministry is never accomplished alone. These awards remind me of the incredible teams and communities that make our mission possible. Most importantly, I am thankful to God for the opportunity to serve. Every assignment, deployment, and pastoral encounter has been a privilege, and I remain grateful for the trust placed in me as a Navy chaplain."

At the Naval Chaplaincy School, where future Navy chaplains and religious ministry professionals develop the skills needed to support the fleet, Lt. Say plays an important role in shaping the next generation of ministry leaders.

A highly valued member of the school's N5 Professional Development Team, Lt. Say brings extensive operational and combat experience to the classroom. Prior to her arrival at NCS, she served as Command Chaplain aboard USSRoss(DDG 71). She was also hand-selected by the Chaplain Corps to serve as the gapped Command Chaplain for USSCarney(DDG 64) during Operation Prosperity Guardian and the Battle of the Red Sea, earning a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for her faithful support of the crew during high-tempo combat operations. As a qualified Surface Warfare Chaplain Officer, she uses her time on the deckplates to prepare her students for the realities of operational deployment.

"I strive to help students understand that effective ministry extends far beyond chapel walls," Lt. Say explained. "It takes place on ships at sea, in operational units, during deployments, and wherever Sailors and Marines live and serve."

The dual honors highlight a core principle of Navy chaplaincy: caring for people wherever they are in their spiritual journey. Whether providing faith-specific ministry, facilitating religious accommodation, or simply offering a listening ear during difficult times, Navy chaplains serve as trusted advisors and sources of support across the force.

As the Naval Chaplaincy School continues preparing chaplains for service around the globe, Lt. Say's example demonstrates how empathy and leadership can leave a lasting impact far beyond the classroom. "The lesson that has shaped me most is the importance of presence," Lt. Say noted. "Early in my ministry, I learned that people do not care how much you know until they know how much you care."

Her recent recognition serves as a reminder that some of the most meaningful contributions in the Navy happen not on the bridge of a ship or in a command center, but in the quiet moments when someone takes the time to care for another person.