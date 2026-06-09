PhoenixTeam Launches Human Futures, First Cohort Begins Hands-On AI and Career Readiness Work

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhoenixTeam announced the launch of Human Futures, a new initiative helping young people prepare for a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence. Human Futures is grounded in a single belief: the next generation will inherit a different world than the one we grew up in, and it is our responsibility to prepare and employ them. Through AI education, career readiness, employer-connected learning, and hands-on project work, the initiative helps students and early-career professionals develop the skills, confidence, and judgment to use AI thoughtfully, solve real problems, and shape what comes next.

For PhoenixTeam, Human Futures is a natural extension of the company’s work helping organizations understand and apply AI in practical, responsible ways. After years of building AI-enabled solutions, educating mortgage and technology professionals, and helping clients navigate generative AI adoption, PhoenixTeam is now applying that experience to a broader challenge: helping people prepare for the world AI is creating.

The first Human Futures program is underway through PhoenixTeam’s 2026 Summer Internship Program. The cohort includes interns working across Human Futures, AI services and Phoenix Burst, project delivery, business operations, and marketing. Throughout the program, interns receive weekly AI education, learn how businesses operate, build communication and career-readiness skills, and work on individual and team projects that will become part of a real portfolio.

“All of the content we deliver in our Human Futures programming will be accessible to all and available for free. We hope this will be the first of many ways that we can use fear to catalyze action,” said Tela Gallagher Mathias, CTO of PhoenixTeam and CEO of Phoenix Burst. “Human Futures is about bringing the focus back to people. We want young people to understand AI, work with it responsibly, and still build the human skills that make them valuable: courage, judgment, aspiration, resilience, and authentic human connection.”

“The future of work is changing quickly, but preparation cannot just be about tools,” said Tanya Brennan, CEO of PhoenixTeam. “Human Futures is about helping people build the thinking, confidence, and real-world experience they need to participate in that future. The first cohort is already showing what happens when young people are given real problems, real mentors, and room to build.”

Human Futures will continue to grow through programs for students, early-career professionals, educators, families, and employers. The initiative will focus on practical AI readiness, responsible use, portfolio-based learning, and employer-connected pathways that help participants move from learning to contribution.

To learn more, visit www.aifutures.com.

About Human Futures

Human Futures is a PhoenixTeam initiative preparing learners to think, work, and lead in a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence. Built for learners, parents, educators, and employers, Human Futures connects AI education with real-world projects, mentorship, career readiness, and portfolio-based learning. The initiative is rooted in a human-first belief: AI should expand what people are capable of, not replace the thinking, creativity, judgment, and resilience that make people valuable. Through hands-on programs and employer-connected pathways, Human Futures helps learners build practical skills, confidence, and real experience for the future of work and life. For more information, please visit www.aifutures.com

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries and federal housing agencies. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com.

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