Former New York City Police Department Detective Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison for Paycheck Protection Program Fraud Scheme

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John Bolden Helped More Than 65 Individuals Obtain Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief Loans

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, John Bolden was sentenced by United States District Judge Diane Gujarati to 48 months in prison for wire fraud conspiracy in connection with a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). At the time of his criminal conduct, Bolden was a detective with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). In addition to the prison term, Judge Gujarati ordered Bolden to pay restitution in the amount of $303,138 and forfeiture in the amount of $112,002. The defendant previously pleaded guilty on February 18, 2026.

Joseph Nocella, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York and James C. Barnacle, Jr., Assistant Director in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI) announced the sentence.

“Despite being a police officer sworn to uphold the law, the defendant organized a scheme that enabled dozens of individuals, including clients, family members and NYPD co-workers, to obtain millions in federal funds using fictitious tax records,” stated United States Attorney Nocella. “Bolden brazenly took advantage of a COVID relief program created to help struggling businesses survive an unprecedented national crisis. The sentence imposed today reflects the seriousness of that misconduct and our Office’s commitment to prosecute fraud related to the pandemic.”

Mr. Nocella expressed his appreciation to the Suffolk County Police Department; the Small Business Administration’s Office of the Inspector General; the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Office of the Inspector General; the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Inspector General; and the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau for their assistance on the case.

“John Bolden betrayed his oath to protect the community he served by secretly helping his co-defendants, family, and friends in stealing millions of dollars in PPP funds,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Barnacle. “While an overwhelming majority of NYPD employees strictly adhere to values of integrity and honor, there are those who exploit the system for personal enrichment. The FBI, NYPD, and our federal partner agencies continue working together to hold those accountable who exploit federally funded relief programs.”

Then-detective Bolden owned partnership interests in a franchise for a tax-preparation business. Between May 2020 and October 2022, Bolden engaged in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration by working with his clients to fraudulently obtain PPP funds. Bolden obtained PPP funds for himself, his co-defendants and more than 65 individuals by helping submit online loan applications containing false and fraudulent information. One of those loan applications belonged to co-defendant Anthony Carreira, also a former NYPD detective, who knowingly submitted false documentation to obtain PPP funds. Co-defendant Christian McKenzie, who is Bolden’s cousin, also fraudulently obtained a PPP loan and steered other applicants to Bolden in exchange for fraudulent PPP proceeds. As part of the scheme, Bolden prepared fictitious Internal Revenue Service Form Schedule C documentation, which accompanied the loan applications and contained false information about his, his co-defendants’ and his clients’ places of employment, gross income and net income. Bolden sought to steal nearly $3 million from the PPP, and succeeded in stealing at least several hundred thousand dollars.

For their roles in the scheme, Carreira was sentenced on March 6, 2026 to time served, and McKenzie is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14, 2026.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Public Integrity Section. Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew D. Grubin and Eric Silverberg are in charge of the prosecution, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Johnson Peow.

The Defendants:

JOHN BOLDEN

Age: 47

Valley Stream, Long Island

ANTHONY CARREIRA

Age: 43

Staten Island, New York

CHRISTIAN MCKENZIE

Age: 48

Wheatley Heights, Long Island

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 24-CR-361 (DG)