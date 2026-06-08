Mayor Bowser Breaks Ground on Canopy Row at Walter Reed, Continuing the Transformation of the Campus into a Vibrant Mixed-Use Neighborhood

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and community members celebrated the groundbreaking of Canopy Row, a residential development that will bring 141 family-sized homes to the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus in Ward 4. The project will include 47 traditional townhomes and 94 stacked units ranging from two to four bedrooms. Twelve homes will be reserved for households earning at or below 80 percent of the Median Family Income (MFI), creating affordable homeownership opportunities in one of the District’s most significant redevelopment projects.

“Almost 20 years ago, Ward 4 residents put forth a strong vision for this campus—for a mixed-use community that would deliver housing, retail, park space, and more to our community. And over the past decade, I have been proud to deliver on that vision,” said Mayor Bowser. “We didn’t just redevelop a campus, we built a neighborhood. And with 141 family-sized homes and new pathways to homeownership right here at Walter Reed, we’re going to help more Washingtonians become homeowners and build a future for their family in DC.”

Canopy Row, built by Urban Atlantic Development, NV Homes, and Triden Development Group, will deliver a mix of traditional townhomes and stacked two-over-two residences designed to meet the growing demand for homeownership opportunities among families and middle-income households in the District. Construction is expected to begin this summer and conclude in 2028.

These new townhomes are part of the Bowser Administration’s comprehensive redevelopment of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center campus—one of Washington, DC’s largest public-private redevelopment efforts. Following the closure of the military hospital and its transfer of operations to Bethesda in 2011, the District worked alongside residents and other stakeholders to implement a long-term vision for the site focused on housing, economic development, public amenities, and community reintegration.

“Projects like Canopy Row are helping us grow our housing supply, create more pathways to homeownership and continue the remarkable transformation of the Walter Reed campus,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. “This development builds on years of public investment and community planning while ensuring that more families have the opportunity to call this neighborhood home.”

Over the past decade, Mayor Bowser has transformed the 66-acre former federal campus into a thriving mixed-use neighborhood. In November 2015, the Mayor kicked off the transformation by breaking ground on a brand-new fire station—the very first development on the campus. Since then, the District and its development partners have demolished more than 2.5 million square feet of obsolete hospital facilities and delivered approximately 2.2 million square feet of new development, including more than 1,300 apartments, 280 condominiums, 50 townhomes, affordable housing for veterans and seniors, and a wide range of retail, educational, and community amenities.

Today, the campus includes approximately 150,000 square feet of retail space anchored by a Whole Foods Market, and is home to numerous local and national businesses. It is also home to the 150,000-square-foot District of Columbia International School, which serves more than 1,600 students from all eight wards.

During the Mayor’s tenure, the District has added 62,000 new housing units—including 17,000 affordable units—which means more opportunities for residents to live, work, and raise a family in DC. The Bowser Administration has also successfully unstuck stuck projects across the District, including at Skyland Town Center, St. Elizabeths East, the Reservoir District, Walter Reed, and the Wharf. With bold vision and decisive action, the District has consistently unlocked the potential for growth and economic development and built housing, services, and job opportunities in neighborhoods across all eight wards.

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