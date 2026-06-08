Minister Heydon and Minister Dooley issue reminder of the Fishing and Aquaculture Registered Vessel Fuel Support Scheme closing date (12 June 2026)

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Fisheries and the Marine, Timmy Dooley TD, has today reminded the owners of registered fishing and aquaculture vessels that the closing date for the Fishing and Aquaculture Registered Vessel Fuel Support Scheme is Friday, 12 June. Minister Heydon said:

This scheme, with a budget ceiling of €15 million, was introduced as a result of the exceptional pressure that exists on vessel owners due to the dramatic increase in the price of fuel in recent months. Minister Dooley added:

Concluding, Minister Heydon said:

If you have any questions in relation to this, or any other aspect of the scheme, please contact the grants helpdesk at BIM via grantshelpdesk@bim.ie

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